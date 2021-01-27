You can now take a walk with celebrities using Apple Fitness+

Apple is launching "Time to Walk," a new audio walking program featuring celebrities like Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes.

WASHINGTON — Apple on Monday announced a new audio program that allows Apple Watch users to walk "alongside" influential and interesting people.

The "Time to Walk" program is encouraging Fitness+ users to walk more and "reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities," Apple said in a statement. Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, singer Shawn Mendes and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba each created an episode sharing meaningful stories, photos and music.

Apple said that each episode is shaped by the guests' "personal, life-shaping moments and includes lessons learned, meaningful memories" and it was recorded while walking outside or while in locations that were meaningful to them.

“Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies," Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement. "A walk can often be more than just exercise: It can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective."

The tech company said that a new episode will be released in the Workout app on Apple Watch from different guests each Monday through the end of April. It said each episode is automatically downloaded to Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription.