The first debate of the 2020 presidential campaign is about to get underway and Democrats are looking to fight it out to determine who will face President Donald Trump in the general election.

According to Google Trends, these are the top questions about the first Democratic debate.

First Democratic Debate Questions

What time does the Democratic debate start?

The Democratic debate is split in to two nights, each with 10 candidates. The debates will takes place on June 26 and 27 from 9 to 11 p.m.

Where is the Democratic debate in Miami?

The debate will be at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County.

Who is on the Democratic debate stage?

Candidates were randomly selected to appear in one of two debates.

On Wednesday night Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tim Ryan and Elizabeth Warren will all be on the stage together.

On Thursday night Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang will all be on the stage together.

In order to appear in the debate, candidates had to either have 65,000 people donate from 20 states, or candidates had to receive at least 1 percent support in Democratic Nation Committee approved polls.

Steve Bullock, Mike Gravel, Wayne Messam, Seth Moulton and Joe Sestak did not qualify for the first round of debates.

How to watch the Democratic debate?

The debates will be simulcast on NBC and Telemundo affiliates as well as on MSNBC. An online stream of the debate can be found here.

How will the Democratic debates work?

Moderators Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Jose Diaz-Balart and Chuck Todd will allow each candidate 60 seconds to respond to questions and an additional 30 seconds for follow-ups. Every candidate can expect roughly 12 minutes of speaking time each night. Candidates won't have opening remarks, but instead have closing comments.

According to NBC News during each debate, "Holt will moderate the first hour, with Guthrie and Diaz-Balart appearing alongside him; Holt will also appear in the second hour, with Todd and Maddow moderating."

Top Democratic Candidate Questions

When it comes to the candidates that will be on stage, turns out a lot of people just want to know their ages.

According to Google Trends, “how old is____” was among the top 5 questions being searched on Google for all but one of the 10 who will debate Wednesday.

Cory Booker: 50 years old

Julian Castro: 44 years old

Bill De Blasio: 58 years old

John Delaney: 56 years old

Tulsi Gabbard: 38 years old

Jay Inslee: 68 years old

Beto O’Rourke: 46 years old

Elizabeth Warren: 70 years old

Tim Ryan: 45 years old

Some of the other top questions for several candidates focused on their height, where they live, if they’re even running for president and who are they.



Is Tulsi Gabbard vegan?



This was the second most-searched question on Google this past week about the congresswoman from Hawaii. All the recent interest likely stems from her telling the New York Times that her favorite comfort good is “vegan cupcakes.” Gabbard has tweeted about being a vegetarian but isn’t a vegan, according to Public Radio International.

What did Joe Biden say to Cory Booker?

After facing backlash for his remarks about how the Senate “got things done” with “civility” even when Congress included segregationists. After Booker, and other presidential hopefuls, criticized the former vice president, Biden called Booker but didn’t reportedly offer an apology.