Who won big at the 2018 American Music Awardss, honoring the best artists? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"​​​​​​​

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Favorite Social Artist

BTS​​​​​​​

Cardi B​​​​​​​

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato​​​​​​​

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello​​​​​​​

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5​​​​​​​

Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Drake "Scorpion"

Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"

Taylor Swift "reputation"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist - Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist - Country

Kelsea Ballerini​​​​​​​

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line​​​​​​​

LANCO

Favorite Album - Country

Kane Brown "Kane Brown"

Luke Combs "This One’s For You"

Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"

Favorite Song - Country

Kane Brown "Heaven"

Dan + Shay "Tequila"​​​​​​​

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake "Scorpion"

Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

Khalid "American Teen"

SZA "CTRL"​​​​​​​

XXXTENTACION "17"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack

"Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"

"The Greatest Showman"

"The Fate of the Furious: The Album"

