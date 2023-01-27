American arrested in connection with Colombian woman's body found in suitcase

The body of the 23-year-old woman was found inside a suitcase in a garbage container in Bogota.

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian authorities are investigating the death of well-known DJ Valentina Trespalacios, according to CNN. A U.S. citizen was arrested in Panama in connection with her death.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was found inside a suitcase in a garbage container in Bogota.

According to the forensic results, Valentina died of mechanical asphyxia and her body showed multiple injuries.

Panama police arrested John Poulos, a U.S. citizen and boyfriend of the young woman, who was in Colombia with Trespalacios before her death, CNN reported.

Poulos was deported to Colombia Wednesday night, while authorities continue the investigation.

Authorities are offering $4,000-$5,000 for information that helps solve the crime.

