The Washington Redskins might have reached their breaking point on their injury crisis.

Quarterback Alex Smith was carted off during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering an ankle injury.

Smith had an air cast placed on his right leg after being sacked by Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson and defensive end J.J. Watt. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced by backup Colt McCoy.

The Redskins were already playing with an offensive line thinned by season-ending injuries to starting guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff. Wide receiver Paul Richardson was also placed on injured reserve.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann drew a comparison between Smith's injury and his own, which occurred 33 years ago to the day when he broke his leg against the New York Giants.

Alex’s leg is exactly like mine 33 yrs ago — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018

Washington (6-3) entered the day with a two-game lead in the NFC East.

