Alex Borstein delivered a powerful acceptance speech right out of the gate at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Borstein won the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Borstein's paid tribute to her grandmother, who was an immigrant and a Holocaust survivor, in her speech. She urged women to follow in her grandmother's footsteps.

“To the strength of women, to Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the cast and crew, to my mother, to my grandmother, they are immigrants, they are holocaust survivors," she said. She was in line to be shot and she said to a guard, 'what would happen if I stepped out of line?' He said, ‘I don’t know have the heart to shoot you but someone else will and she stepped out of line and for that I am here."

She ended her speech with a powerful message to her fellow women.

"So step out of line ladies, step out of line," she said.

Borstein plays Susie Myerson in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Sarah Goldberg, Sian Clifford, Olivia Coleman, Betty Gilpin, Kate McKinnon, Anna Chlumsky and Marin Hinkle.

Her "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" costar Tony Shalhoub won an Emmy earlier in the night for best supporting actor in a comedy series. The show is written by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Danial Palladino. Borstein and Shalhoub star in the show along with Rachel Brosnahan, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler presented the award. The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were presented at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 22.