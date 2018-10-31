As the Jewish community nationwide was rocked by the shooting Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, rabbis, first responders and others across the country offered messages of hope amid sadness.

Muslim groups rallied to raise more than $210,000 for the attack's victims online. Hospitals caring for survivors received care packages. At Temple B'rith Kodesh in Brighton, New York, thousands gathered Sunday to remember the eleven killed and the six injured in the attack.

"All of us tonight stand in the affirming shadow of the Tree of Life and the devastating shadow of violence and loss," said Senior Rabbi Peter Stein, a former member of Tree of Life in Pittsburgh.

Faith leaders offered prayers and exhortations, suffused with scripture and calls for strength. Their theme: Jews and others together are, as Susan Nowak of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Rochester put it, "one human people — inescapably one."

Muslim groups 'respond to these evil actions with good'

Two Muslim groups have raised more than $210,000 for Pittsburgh's victims so far through LaunchGood, an online site created and led by Muslims. Celebrate Mercy, which honors Islam's prophet, and MPower Change, a non-profit focused on social justice issues, launched the campaign, the site said. Subhan Vahora, a manager at Celebrate Mercy, said many Islamic teachings "tell us to try and respond to these evil actions with good. And so we thought, what better way to reach out to our Abrahamic cousins and support the Jewish community in hard times."

Last year, LaunchGood helped raise $162,000 to repair Jewish cemeteries that were vandalized.

MUSLIMS: Let us stand with our Jewish cousins against this senseless, anti-Semitic murder. Guided by our faith, @CelebrateMercy & @MPower_Change ask you respond to evil with good. Donate now to help shooting victims with funeral expenses & medical bills: https://t.co/v01cOUYdqk pic.twitter.com/n7KJlW6mAX — CelebrateMercy (@CelebrateMercy) October 27, 2018

'An amazing gesture' in pizza and doughnuts

Hospitals hosting police officers and victims of the shooting received outpourings of support. At the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian, the message was clear: "We stand with you, UPMC Presbyterian. Stay strong."

That message, from pediatric nurses at the Boston Medical Center, came with pastries delivered Sunday morning to UPMC's emergency staff. It was "an amazing gesture," the UPMC said in a statement.

Hours after the shooting, on Saturday night, a mother and son sent pizzas to the same emergency workers with a note, "This is from the whole neighborhood to say thank you."

An amazing gesture by PICU nurses from Boston Medical Center (@The_BMC) this morning. They sent pastries to the UPMC Presbyterian emergency department staff with the below message. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/8UCa2c1wjn — UPMC (@UPMCnews) October 28, 2018

'Hatred can't weaken a city of steel'

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers' Sunday home game, players and fans bowed heads and stood in silence for seven seconds. Signs in the Steelers' black and gold expressed hope. "Hatred Can't Weaken A City Of Steel," read one. Another modified the Steelers' logo, swapping one of its starts with a six-pointed Star of David. "Stronger than hate," it read. Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer wore a shirt that said "love thy neighbor" and included several denominations "to shine a light on the hate and the random acts of violence that are going on in our world today," he said.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign honoring the victims of a deadly shooting at a synagogue on Saturday during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh.

Gene J. Puskar / AP Photo

'America is still a very accepting place'

Rabbi Avrohom Perlstein of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Salem, Oregon, said he's been overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind words, calls and emails after the tragedy. Congregants, law enforcement officials and others from across the community reached out to express sympathies and support.

"This is still an incredible place to live," he said. "America is still a very accepting place. I believe it will continue to be that way."

Perlstein urged congregants to avoid the ugly discourse of partisanship and to reach out to others with different political and religious views.

"We fight darkness with light," he added.

Rabbi Eli Herb of Temple Beth Sholom in Salem encouraged those wanting to take action to pray, support their local Jewish community and city, study Torah, help a homeless person and donate to a good cause.

'Our desire to worship ... is not going to change'

Rabbi David Kaufman of Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Des Moines, Iowa, said the Jewish community's resilience will help them overcome fear and "move on" from Saturday's mass shooting.

"Our support for welcoming immigrants is not going to change because of yesterday," Kaufman said. "Our desire to worship and celebrate Shabbat is not going to change because of yesterday."

In Plantation, Florida, Rabbi Andrew Jacobs said on Sunday morning that Ramat Shalom Synagogue opened its doors for members to come together and to "not just survive, but to survive as a community."

The best way to support those mourning in Pittsburgh, he told members, is to "live our lives as Jews and, as a larger community, to embrace the values of love, and stand up to hate and work on healing our fractured and divided community.”

Rabbi Kaufman delivers the children's sermon during the Shabbat service at Temple B'nai Jeshurun.

Bob Blanchard/Special to the Register

'For many centuries, Jews felt very alone'

At a vigil Sunday in White Plains, New York, David Harris, the CEO of AJC, a Jewish advocacy group, called for action.

“What happens tonight and tomorrow?” he asked. “Is this story over for us or is it only beginning? Are we mad? Are we mobilized? What are we going to do next?”

Harris and several other speakers called for an end to the dangerous rhetoric.

“It’s time to re-introduce decency and civility and mutual respect,” he said. “Don’t stop. Don’t see this as an end. We must regain our country.”

Harris was stunned to see how many showed up to the vigil, he said, especially on such short notice.

“For many centuries, Jews felt very alone,” he said. “Today that was far from being the case. It was very, very gratifying.”

'Take a stand against hate'

At a vigil at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs, California, about 200 people came together Sunday night, listening to brief speeches before joining to say the Kaddish, a Jewish prayer of mourning.

Monsignor Howard Lincoln of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert, California, told those at the temple that they would never lose God's love and – though he wished God "wasn't so silent sometimes" – that light always follows darkness.

"We're all made in the image of God," he said. "We all must be treated with fairness and without prejudice."

Lincoln said he didn't know what drove the shooter to such violence, but said if you "let hate marinate in your heart, it will burn through your soul."

In Kentucky, where two women died Wednesday in a Louisville-area shooting, perhaps because they were black, Pastor Keith Smith of Russell's Church of the Living God also urged trust. "Jump to your feet and say, ‘I trust in the Lord!'" he shouted, counseling his flock to "take a stand against hate."

