Robotic kitty provides companionship for elderly woman after loss of her cat

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We’re in an era where it’s not unfamiliar to have robots around. They sweep our floors, wash dishes, and researchers even have robots that can think and talk.

But what about robotic pets?

The South Carolina Department of Aging has a project designed to help people who are socially isolated, using robotic pets.

As a result of this project, Linda Williams has a new friend, her robotic cat named Lisa.

“She makes me feel good. I’m going to hold you up so they can see you,” said Williams.

She blinks, rolls over, purrs, and meows.

“I’m happy that she’s got it and she’s happy with it," Precious Green, Lead Residential Service Provider at the facility.

Green helps Williams and Lisa. She says this cat is easier to take care of than a real one.

“That’s the great thing about it, no litter box, so we won’t have to worry about keeping up with the smell or keeping up with the cat food or anything, but that’s easier on her as well,” said Green.

Williams loves the companionship.

Since she lost her cat to cancer, she’s been by herself.

“Her family and friends have gone off and so she has our residents here, but sometimes she likes to stay home and in her comfort zone,” said Green.

When she does stay home, she now has something to comfort her.

“It means a lot to me; she means a lot to me since I got her," said Williams.

Even though Williams’ cat isn’t real, her smile is.

Williams is the first person at the center to receive one. They hope more people can benefit from this in the future.

