Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched in unprovoked attack in New York City

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hitting the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocking him to the ground.

Actor Rick Moranis, star of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Ghostbusters," was randomly attacked by a stranger while walking on a sidewalk near New York City's Central Park on Thursday, law enforcement sources told NBC New York, CBS New York and the Associated Press.

Police said the attack occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

The New York City Police Department released surveillance video that showed a person in an "I Love NY" sweatshirt punching Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Police released surveillance video of the assault in seeking the public's help to find the attacker, but did not say Moranis was the victim because of privacy concerns. Police describe the incident as a “random unprovoked assault.”

Moranis was attacked while walking south on Central Park West. The assailant fled northbound. Moranis suffered back, hip, neck and head pain, though the full extent of his injuries was not clear, the official said.

Moranis, a beloved comedy icon, recently ended his 23-year on-screen hiatus to appear in a commercial for actor Ryan Reynolds' phone company.

Moranis last appeared on the big screen for the movie "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" which was released in 1997. In a 2015 feature by The Hollywood Reporter, he explained he had not retired, but stepped away from acting after his wife, Ann, died of breast cancer.

He still worked on a few select projects, like being a voice actor in Disney's "Brother Bear" movies.