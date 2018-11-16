A gentle giant': Memphis basketball player Karim Sameh Azab dies after battle with leukemiaMemphis basketball player Karim Sameh Azab died Thursday after a eight month battle with leukemia, a university spokesman confirmed.

Azab, 22, announced in April that he had been diagnosed with leukemia following the 2017-18 regular season.

Former Memphis coach Tubby Smith told The Commercial Appeal in April that Azab began complaining of discomfort in his shoulder leading into the Tigers' appearance in the American Athletic Conference tournament. Smith was then informed of Azab's illness, after he had been fired by Memphis.

According to Greg Jones, Azab's legal guardian when he came to the United States ahead of his junior year of high school, Azab felt a lump underneath his armpit ahead of the AAC tournament, and that it was why he did not appear in any games there.

Jones said doctors officially diagnosed Azab with Stage IV cancer during Final Four weekend last April and told him he would only survive six months if he did not begin treatment immediately.

RIP my brother! Never will forget those CP3 days. I’m sorry I didn’t get to come see you last year in Memphis. Killed me inside when I couldn’t. Crazy cause we play in Memphis tomorrow. Dedicated my game to you brother. Watch over me ❤️ https://t.co/2alVXRselQ — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) November 16, 2018

Azab, who is from Giza, Egypt, had his parents in Memphis with him as he received medical care in recent months.

“The one thing I will remember most about Karim is his smile, his personality and just how he just embraced life," Jones said Thursday night. "He was a person that never took anything for granted. He always gave 100 percent ... toward everything he did. He didn’t have much, but he would give you the shirt off his back if he had to."

Jones said he hopes Azab's story will inspire others facing similar circumstances.

"I hope he will be remembered for just being a gentle giant," Jones said.

After the initial diagnosis, the University of Memphis set up a donation page in order for supporters to make contributions to assist Azab's family with its medical and other expenses, as permitted by NCAA rules. More than $12,000 was raised on Azab's behalf.

Azab received the Coach Dave Loos MVP Award at September's Tennessee Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Reception in Nashville in recognition of his courageous fight with cancer.

RIP Karim 🙏



We will honor you with blood, sweat, and tears on the court this season. https://t.co/3lbozpz9vm — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) November 16, 2018

"The University of Memphis is deeply saddened by the passing of Karim Azab," University of Memphis President M. David Rudd said in a news release. "It is never easy when someone so young has their life cut short. Karim showed great courage battling with tremendous fight and determination. He was proud of being a Tiger, and Karim will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with his family, as well as his friends, teammates and fellow UofM students, faculty and staff. The spirit of Karim will never be forgotten at the University of Memphis."

Known for his positive demeanor and work ethic, the 6-foot-10 forward appeared in 15 games and averaged one point per game as a sophomore last year.

Part of Smith's initial recruiting class at Memphis, Azab did not play as a freshman due to NCAA clearinghouse issues.

But Smith consistently praised him for losing nearly 40 pounds after arriving on campus and noted that Azab likely would have been the Tigers' starting center to begin last year's campaign, had he not suffered a knee injury during the preseason.

"He worked so hard to get to where he was," former Memphis assistant coach Joe Esposito said Thursday night. "Karim just had a good spirit about himself. He was always smiling, just a great kid. He was so fun to recruit because he would always answer and be happy, and he was so proud to be at Memphis.”

When you recruit a player you become so close to them. Today is one of the saddest days in my life. Losing one of my favorite guys. Karim lost his battle with cancer today and it hurts so much inside. He was so special with a million dollar smile. RIP Karim Love you big fella pic.twitter.com/tNZqackhuC — Joe Esposito (@Coach_JEsposito) November 16, 2018

