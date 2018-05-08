A magnitude 7.0 earthquake centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok rocked the tourist destination as well as nearby Bali, and authorities said the temblor could trigger a tsunami.

"There is the possibility of a destructive local tsunami near the epicenter," the Northwest Pacific Tsunami Center said in a bulletin.

Lombok, about 100 miles east of Bali, was rocked by a magnitude 6.4 quake less than a week ago that killed 16 people.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency for Indonesia had reported scores of aftershocks in the hours last week’s quake and had warned that another major quake could be imminent.

In Bali, model Chrissy Tiegen tweeted "oh my god. Bali. trembling. So long." And then: "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds."

Lombok is known for its beaches, surfing, diving and snorkeling and is home to a sea turtle hatchery.

