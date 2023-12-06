Slurpee Day 2023: How to get an extra free drink this year

Cool down with two free Slurpees this July.

As summer heats up, 7-Eleven is helping folks cool down with free Slurpees for a limited time.

The convenience store is giving away a free small Slurpee to customers in honor of its 96th birthday on Tuesday, July 11.

It's just birthday business as usual for 7-Eleven, which has been giving away free Slurpees each year on July 11 since 2002.

This year customers can get an extra frozen drink by utilizing 7-Eleven's or Speedway's rewards programs, and you don't have to wait until Tuesday to claim the freebie.

You'll have a chance to try limited edition Slurpee flavors like Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, Hibiscus Lemonade and Summertime Citrus.

Here's how to double your chances for brain freeze:

How to get free Slurpees

Slurpee Day: July 11

On Tuesday, July 11, all customers can visit their local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes convenience store and ask for their free Slurpee.

There's no coupon or app needed in-store this year, unlike the past three years. In 2020, 7-Eleven canceled free Slurpee day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opting to give loyalty customers a coupon in its rewards app that they could redeem throughout the month of July, to discourage large crowds.

How to get an extra Slurpee

People who are part of the free 7REWARDS and Speedy Rewards programs will get a coupon in the app for an additional free Slurpee. Members can scan their app or physical rewards card at checkout to redeem the coupon starting July 1.

To sign up, download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app, or sign up in person.

Delivery

Customers can order a free Slurpee through 7-Eleven's delivery service, 7NOW, on Saturday, July 8 only.

Other deals