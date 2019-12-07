SEATTLE — Watch KING 5 News live coverage in the player above.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit near Monroe Friday morning, with the shaking felt by thousands of people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck at 2:51 a.m in the Three Lakes area, which is about eight miles north of Monroe. It was about 14 miles deep.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a 3.5 earthquake two minutes after the initial quake. That aftershock was about 19 miles underground. Here's the timeline, according to USGS:

2:51 a.m. - 4.6 earthquake

2:53 a.m. - 3.5 earthquake

2:56 a.m. - 1.7 earthquake

2:59 a.m. - 0.9 earthquake

3:28 a.m. - 1.6 earthquake

3:50 a.m. - 1.5 earthquake

4:24 a.m. - 1.2 earthquake

Shake maps from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows which regions saw shaking during the magnitude 4.6 and 3.5 earthquakes. A map of the 4.6 earthquake shows the shaking was moderate in the Monroe area, although the entire Puget Sound region saw light or weak shaking. The 3.5 earthquake was less intense, but still produced weak shaking throughout the Puget Sound region.

Shake maps from 4.6 and 3.5 earthquakes A magnitude 4.6 earthquake on July 12, 2019 produced moderate shaking near Monroe and light to weak shaking throughout the Puget Sound region. Weak shaking from a magnitude 3.5 earthquake on July 12, 2019 was felt throughout the Puget Sound region.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says it hasn't received any reports of injuries.

However, people across the region said they were woken up by the earthquake.

Kim Sawyer of Monroe was on the top floor of her building when the shaking started.

"It seemed like it lasted a long time," Sawyer said. "It didn’t feel like it was going to stop."

Alisha Skoglund of Monroe was getting up to get ready for work when the earthquake struck. Skoglund said it was her first earthquake, and at first she wasn't sure if it was her dad waking her up or if it was a quake.

"A little shaken from it," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.