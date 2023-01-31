4-foot-long snake in Australia beats the heat by hiding out in a ... toilet!

It's not an uncommon occurrence as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

HERVEY BAY, QLD — There's a snake in my … toilet?

That's the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, where a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

It's not an uncommon occurrence as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

