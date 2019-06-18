CHICAGO —

Police in Chicago responded to reports of multiple people shot on a CTA bus Monday night, according to several media outlets.

WLS reported it happened near 77th and State Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood after 6 p.m. CT.

WLS reported police said the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation between a 35-year-old man and two teens on the bus. During that fight or argument, the 35-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the victims, WLS reported.

NBC Chicago reported one of the victims, an 18-year-old woman was hit in the leg and in stable condition. The station reported the other victim, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and was in was in critical condition, per firefighters. WLS reported the 18-year-old male was in stable condition after being hit in the chest, arm and stomach.

A third person, a 59-year-old man, took himself to a local hospital after getting a graze wound on the left side of his body, police told local media.

NBC Chicago said police are questioning a person of interest.

This story has been updated.