NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music's biggest night is happening Wednesday with the Country Music Association Awards.

For the second time in four years, Maren Morris leads all nominees at the 2019 CMA Awards with six nominations. The "GIRL" singer is nominated for Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Here's a list of this year's nominees and winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton -- WINNER

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Album of the Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

GIRL – Maren Morris -- WINNER

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy” (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford) -- WINNER

“GIRL” (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin)

“God’s Country” (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy)

“Rainbow” (Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” (Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion -- WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay -- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Some Of It” – Eric Church

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde -- WINNER

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Hosts Reba McEntire, from left, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton appear at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

AP