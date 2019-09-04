Researchers removed a 17-foot long, 140-pound female python that was carrying 73 eggs from Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve last week.

She's the largest python ever removed from the preserve, according to a post on the preserve's Facebook page. She wasn't stumbled upon by accident. Researchers were looking for her.

The preserve says radio transmitters were placed in male pythons. Researchers tracked the males to find breeding females. That's how they found this record python.

The researchers are working on new ways to remove pythons which the preserve considers an invasive species that threaten native wildlife. They have located and removed several breeding female pythons over the past few months, the preserve said.