SAN DIEGO — Approximately 16 people seated in five gondolas became trapped on the Bayside Skyride over the Mission Bay waters at SeaWorld San Diego Monday night.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, among the passengers are an infant and a partially paralyzed passenger who recently suffered a stroke. Firefighters are working to rescue those trapped above the frigid waters. Lifeguards are also in position in the water below the aerial tram assisting in the rescue.

According to SeaWorld, each gondola is equipped with blankets, and the they have been in contact with passengers via intercom. Further, SeaWorld said they have informed passengers of evacuation procedures.

Lifeguards are reportedly reportedly using at least two boats for the rescue.

The San Diego Fire Department told KFMB high winds seem to have caused the aerial-tram problem.

According to KFMB meteorologist Shawn Styles, water temperature in Mission Bay is around 58 to 59 degrees.

The SDFD said the rescue could take hours to complete.

RESCUE OPERATION

10:30 P.M.

Technical Rescue Team firefighters have rescued 14 of the 16 passengers stuck on a gondola ride. They are being evaluated by medical crews as they are brought to a dock, according to SDFD.

10:05 P.M.

Eight rescues have been performed by SDFD's Technical Rescue Team firefighters. Four adults and four juveniles have been rescued. Eight victims remain on the Bayside Skyride.

9:30 P.M.

Two Juveniles have now been lowered by harness and rescued by San Diego Lifeguard boats. Nine adults and five juveniles remain, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

8:35 P.M.

Rescuers reach the first gondola

In this photo provided by Kasia Gregorczyk, more than a dozen people are trapped on a ride at SeaWorld Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Kasia Gregorczyk via AP)

AP

SeaWorld issued the following statement:

"Guest safety is paramount. Due to an unusual gust of significant wind, the operations of the Bayside Skyride stopped. A number of guests are currently on the Skyride seated in 5 gondolas. We are currently working with San Diego Fire & Rescue and the San Diego Lifeguards to evacuate the guests from the ride. We practice emergency evacuation procedures with local first responders annually. We are in contact with the guests via intercom, and they have been made aware of the evacuation procedures. There are also blankets on board each gondola. Evacuations will be conducted in accordance with the highest safety standards. All the guests are currently safe while awaiting evacuation. Guest safety is our top priority. Once our guests are cared for, we will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride prior to re-opening. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused the guests."