YORK, Pa. — Authorities say a 13-year-old Florida boy died after a stabbing in Pennsylvania.

Police say the stabbing occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in York. The victim was pronounced dead at about 3:17 a.m. Saturday at York Hospital.

The York County coroner's office identified the victim from Winter Haven, Florida, who was in the city visiting relatives.

Police haven't said whether anyone was arrested. Police and the coroner's office said the investigation was continuing and no further information would be released.

