Twelve Russian nationals were indicted for hacking into the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

The Russian nationals attempted to interfere in the 2016 election and engaged in a sustained effort to hack into the DNC, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's computer networks, Justice Department Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement.

"The Internet allows foreign adversaries to attack America in new and unexpected ways," said Rosenstein in a statement.

All 12 defendants were members of GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the Russian military.

The Russian nationals stole the usernames and passwords for individuals with the DNC, DCCC and Clinton campaign. Using those credentials, they were able to steal email content and hack into other computers.

In one example highlighted in the indictment, the conspirators created an e-mail account in the name of a known member of the Clinton campaign (with a one-letter deviation from the member's name's actual spelling) and sent e-mails to more than 30 different campaign employees.

Rosenstein said President Donald Trump was briefed on the new indictment. The Justice Department's announcement comes just days before Trump is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These are the latest charges in the ongoing investigation into Russian inference in the 2016 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the inquiry last May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the matter and then-FBI Director James Comey was dismissed by President Trump.

Before Friday, 20 people and three companies had been charged in the Mueller investigation. That includes four former Trump campaign and White House aides and 13 Russians accused of participating in a hidden but powerful social media campaign to sway American public opinion in the 2016 election. Read the full indictment below: Contributing: USA Today, Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA