Ten people have been shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, according to multiple news reports.

The Press-Enterprise reports that three people are in critical condition after the shooting. There is no suspect in custody at this time. No descriptions of suspects or vehicles have been provided, and no firearms were recovered.

The shooting was reported at 10:45PM PT Sunday night, according to San Bernardino Police Captain Richard Lawhead. Police found 10 victims down at the scene.

Police said that the shooting took place in the common area of the apartment complex. According to Lawhead, people were gathered in the area to play a game.

CNN reports that neighbors in the area heard multiple gunshots fired.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

