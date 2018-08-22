Pulling baby teeth is a rite of passage. For generations, moms and dads have tied a string or floss to a child's loose tooth and either yanked it out by hand or, in some cases, tied the string to a doorknob to get some extra force.

The reward? Some payola from the Tooth Fairy.

But some people over the years have gotten more creative and posted the videos online. On this, National Tooth Fairy Day, take a look at ten of the inventive ways both kids and grownups have come up with to evict their teeth from their heads. Attempt at your own risk.

2008 Olympic gold medal decathlete Bryan Clay used his athletic prowess on this one. The string tied around his daughter's tooth was connected to a javelin. And he let it fly. WATCH

You can find a few of these on the Internet -- kids using Nerf guns to fire that tooth out of their mouths. WATCH

This young Robin Hood used a bow and arrow to extract his tooth. He looked like he just won an Olympic gold medal in archery the way he celebrated. WATCH

A boy lets this bird play dentist. WATCH

Playing fetch will never be the same. WATCH

Drones can do anything these days. WATCH

The woman who posted this said the golfer is an actual dentist. WATCH

You have to appreciate the slow motion on this tee-ball extraction so you can see the tooth come flying out. WATCH

The only thing that would have made this better is if she pulled the football out right before he kicked it, a-la Charlie Brown. WATCH

Of course, this kid's name is Luke. But extra props for the life-size R2-D2. WATCH

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA