Did Facebook go down for you Monday? You were not alone.
The most popular social network went down early Monday afternoon, showing users who tried to access its site broken error messages saying "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."
The outage knocked out Facebook's main website for some users and made using Facebook Messenger difficult. Instagram and WhatsApp, two of Facebook's other major social platforms, both seemed to be fine though some users reported encountering issues.
After going offline for around a half hour the social network appeared to be working again around 1:30 p.m. ET.
In a statement provided to USA TODAY, a Facebook spokesperson said the outage was the result of a "routine test."
"Earlier today, a routine test caused users to have trouble accessing or posting to all Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram. We quickly investigated and restored access for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience."
As has become common with recent internet outages, users quickly rushed to Twitter with #FacebookDown rising among the site's U.S. and worldwide trending topics.
Some sent Facebook "thoughts and prayers."
For others, well, the outage was a sign to get back to work.
