Visitors photograph El Capitan through a thin veil of smoke after Yosemite Valley reopened Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The park reopened its scenic valley Tuesday after a nearly three-week closure due to nearby wildfires but advised visitors to expect some smoke in the air and limited lodging and food services in the popular California park. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP) ORG XMIT: CAFRE501

ERIC PAUL ZAMORA, The Fresno Bee via AP

After enduring nearly three weeks of anxiety while Yosemite National Park’s top attractions remained off-limits to visitors because of a nearby fire, the local merchants who depend on tourism couldn’t wait until it opened again.

But many of them waited anyway.

A group of about 50 business owners from the gateway town of Mariposa, California, received permission to briefly shut down one of the main arteries to the iconic park, Highway 140, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate its reopening.

The wait was brief, and the gathering made for a joyous, cathartic moment for a number of innkeepers, restaurateurs, tour operators and shop owners. Their livelihood had been threatened by the closure of Yosemite Valley from July 25 until Tuesday because of the Ferguson Fire, a blaze that is now 86 percent contained after burning more than 96,000 acres.

“Today the valley is open, 140 is open, everybody is in much better spirits. There is a lot of hope,’’ said Tara Schiff, economic development specialist for Mariposa County, who participated in the celebration.

“People are going to have to make up the last month and this is kind of the end of summer, so they have about two weeks to make up the lack of revenue. But we’re optimistic that will happen.’’

The park has not completely returned to normalcy, with access to the valley available through Highways 140 and 120 but not Highway 41, or Wawona Road. Glacier Point Road is shut down as well.

There is still some fire activity and haze visible from the Arch Rock entrance on Highway 140 near the town of El Portal, and the park’s website warns of smoky conditions in the valley and traffic congestion at the entrances.

So normalcy hasn’t returned yet, but this still represents major progress for an area that has been hit extremely hard the last two years.

More: After weeks of smoke and fire, Yosemite Valley to reopen at Yosemite National Park

The Detwiler Fire in July 2017 forced all the residents in the town of Mariposa to evacuate for several days, and a flash flood in Mariposa County in March claimed two lives and closed another major road.

“A lot of people, once this fire started, there was almost a little bit of PTSD from last year,’’ said Kara Inman, who owns the Brick Wall Boutique in Mariposa.

The closure of Highway 140, which connects the town of Mariposa to Yosemite, was in place from the first day the Ferguson Fire broke out, July 13, until Tuesday, keeping visitors away from the Gold Rush town for more than a month at the height of tourism season.

The impact was enormous.

Inman said her store’s business was down 75 percent, and she estimated a similar decrease all over town. Cancellations at the PUSH Farms bed and breakfast she runs with her husband, Sean, were running at 80-90 percent.

Whereas all four of their rooms typically would be booked every night at this time of year, now it’s “maybe a bedroom here and there.’’

Victoria Imrie, who co-owns the Yosemite Ziplines and Adventure Ranch with her husband, Bryan, said in the last seven years they have generated 70 percent of their revenue between July and August. This year that income has shrunk by 80 percent, and they’re still getting cancellations from people spooked by news stories of the fire who made alternate plans.

“We make the revenue in this period of time that keeps us open year-round,’’ she said. “I’ve definitely heard of some businesses going and people saying they’re not going to stay open, but for us that’s not an option.’’

Several of the merchants have teamed up to promote the town and the park’s reopening, joining an initiative called Yosemite NOW. The idea is to spread the word that both are open for business, and the folks in Mariposa badly need it.

A trickle of visitors was noticeable in town Tuesday, but the locals are praying for a torrent. They’re highlighting the improved air quality and newfound availability of lodging – usually a rarity in mid-August – in hopes domestic visitors from California and elsewhere will boost attendance in late summer and early fall, when leaves change color and the park is resplendent.

“In other areas of California people kind of stayed away (after natural disasters) like, ‘OK, we’ll come back next spring,’’’ Victoria Imrie said. “And we’re like, ‘No, we need you to come back now.’’’

Jonathan Farrington, executive director of the Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau, said the vast majority of the 4 million-plus visitors to the park each year go to the valley, check attractions like Half Dome and the waterfalls off their list and figure they’re done.

He said a real appreciation of Yosemite would also include taking in the beauty of Tenaya Lake, Tioga Pass, Tuolumne Meadows, Glacier Point and the groves of the giant sequoias. That would usually require multiple visits, which is what the locals are highly encouraging.

“Our residents and our businesses, we want to work,’’ Farrington said. “We don’t want a handout. We don’t want a GoFundMe page. We want to have people visit. We want to work and take care of people and let them have a great experience.’’

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com