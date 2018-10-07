NATO summit may face icy start as Trump tensions fester

President Donald Trump will meet with the leaders of 28 North Atlantic allies Wednesday as a two-day NATO summit kicks off in Brussels. The sessions will focus on strengthening NATO’s defense, fighting terrorism and achieving fairer burden-sharing among member countries. The meetings could be tense as Trump blasted NATO allies ahead of the trip by complaining that the U.S. spends more on collective defense than its NATO partners. The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, also said the meetings would focus on NATO's mission of countering Russian aggression.

Who will face France in the World Cup final?

England and Croatia will square off Wednesday to determine who gets to go toe-to-toe against France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. Les Bleus earned a spot in Sunday’s championship showdown with a 1-0 win over Belgium Tuesday. While England fans are busy singing "Football's coming home" as their national team carries on with its quest for its first World Cup final in 52 years, a potential distraction entered Croatia's camp. Wednesday's semifinal kicks off at 2 p.m ET (Fox, Telemundo) at the same stadium that will host the final — Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

London Breed to make history as San Francisco's first black female mayor

History will be made in San Francisco Wednesday as the city's first black female mayor is prepared to be sworn into office. London Breed, 43, will take the oath as she succeeds Mayor Ed Lee, whose unexpected death in December prompted a special June election to serve the remainder of his term. A San Francisco native, Breed has pledged to address the city’s most pressing problems, including homeless tent camps, open drug use and unbearably high housing prices. Breed will become the second woman to be elected mayor of San Francisco — the other was Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Nevada execution in doubt after drug company sues to stop it

A final-hour lawsuit by a drug company could halt a scheduled execution in Nevada Wednesday of a twice-convicted killer who is steadfast in his desire to be put to death. Citing both legal and ethical concerns, New Jersey-based Alvogen became the latest pharmaceutical company to object the use of its product in executions and claimed that Nevada prison officials illegally obtained the sedative midazolam. For the past decade, Scott Raymond Dozier has lived on death row at Ely State Prison.He was sentenced to death in 2007 for the murder of Jeremiah Miller, 22, whose decapitated and dismembered torso was found in a suitcase inside a dumpster at a Las Vegas motel.

World Population Day to highlight 50-year anniversary of family planning

In honor of the 50-year anniversary of the Teheran Proclamation signed in 1968, the theme of World Population Day on Wednesday will celebrate how family planning was affirmed as a human right. Globally, there are more than 200 million women who still lack access to contraceptives or reproductive health care, according to the United Nations Population Fund. The organization is hoping to shine a light on this by observing, at an international level, what communities need to successfully family plan. Commemorated annually on July 11 by the United Nations, last year's theme was also about family planning with an emphasis on developing nations.

