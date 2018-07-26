Nine members of the Coleman family from Indianapolis, Indiana, were killed Thursday in the duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.

Courtesy: Ingrid Coleman

INDIANAPOLIS — An woman wants to donate six of her family’s burial plots at a historic Indianapolis cemetery to the Coleman family who died in last week's duck boat accident near Branson, Missouri.

Alice Osman said she wants to donate the empty plots in the 555-acre Crown Hill Cemetery, opened in 1866 to rebury Union soldiers killed in the Civil War, so the Coleman family can spend their money on other expenses.

Nine of 11 Coleman family members died aboard the land-water tourist attraction July 19 when the boat capsized and sank during a severe thunderstorm on Table Rock Lake. Services already were planned for Crown Hill Cemetery and Floral Park Cemetery, about 5 miles to the southwest, according to obituaries for the family.

The Colemans who died were Horace "Butch" Coleman, 70; his wife, Belinda "Toni," 69; Horace's brother, Irvin "Ray," 76; Horace's daughter, Angela, 45; Angela's son Maxwell, 2; Horace's son Glenn, 40; and Glenn's children, Reece, 9, Evan, 7, and Arya, 1.

Surviving were Tia Coleman, who was married to Glenn, and her 13-year-old nephew, Donovan, who was Angela's son.

Osman said she doesn't know the Coleman family.

“I think (Tia is) just now feeling the brunt of it now,” said Osman, 79.

Osman’s grandfather William B. Osman bought the cemetery plots in 1942, and he was buried at Crown Hill when he died in 1959. The family did not realize they had vacant plots at Crown Hill until 2003 when the family put a headstone on her grandfather’s grave, Osman said.

None of Osman's remaining family members will be buried in Crown Hill, she said.

She plans on donating her body to Indiana University, and her son will be buried at Calvary Cemetery, where her other son and ex-husband are buried. Some of her family lives in Arizona, and they wish to be buried there.

“No one in my family is going to be buried here or cremated,” Osman said.

A friend gave Osman the idea to donate the plots to the Coleman family.

"I lost a son, but I never lost nine," Osman said. “It just has to be difficult."

A public celebration of life event will be Friday at Grace Apostolic Church to honor Tia's husband and their children. A funeral for for Horace, Belinda, Irvin, Angela and Maxwell will be Saturday at Eastern Star Church.

Coleman family lifted up in prayer in Monday night vigil

