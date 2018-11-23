MILWAUKEE – A Wisconsin woman charged with leaving her three young children alone in a car while she shopped at Kmart told police her mother had been arrested for doing the same thing when she was a child.

Ashley L. Pirlot, 26, was arrested Nov. 16 after two women called police when they saw the kids alone inside a car in the parking lot of Kmart in Cudahy, Wisconsin. She was charged with three counts of neglect of a child. Two counts are felonies and the third is a misdemeanor.

Cudahy, with an estimated 2017 population of 18,282, is about 6 miles south of Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 17-month-old girl was found in a booster seat wearing a pajama onesie partially unzipped in outside temperatures of 35 degrees. A 6 1/2-month-old girl was in an infant carrier with a blanket though her bare feet were sticking out from the blanket and a plastic bag that was within reach posed a choking hazard.

A girl who turned 6 the day before her mother's arrest told police she was hungry and had not eaten in a while. Cudahy officers noticed the younger children's diapers were dirty.

Police paged Pirlot, of South Milwaukee, inside Kmart and she told them she asked the 6-year-old girl to watch her sisters because she couldn't fit all three in a shopping cart and didn't want to deal with seat belting the kids in a cart. Pirlot told officers that her mother had been arrested for leaving her in a vehicle when she was a baby while her mother watched a Packers game.

Pirlot said she thought she had been inside the store for seven or eight minutes before police paged her. Surveillance video showed Pirlot was in Kmart for approximately 17 minutes before police arrived.

When Cudahy police noticed there were no diapers, formula, food or drink cups in the car for the children, they purchased diapers for Pirlot's two youngest daughters and provided them with food and water.

