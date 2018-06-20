Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building in Phoenix.

Ross D. Franklin, AP

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday designed to keep the families of undocumented immigrants together while Republican congressional leaders tried to develop an immigration plan to douse a political firestorm surrounding the contentious "zero tolerance" policy.

Trump said the order should ease the controversy until Congress can act. GOP leaders believe a compromise bill, crafted by House Speaker Paul Ryan, has a chance of passing this week and could bring a halt to the heart-wrenching images of children separated from their parents at the border.

The sweeping immigration proposal would allow an estimated 1.8 million "Dreamers" to apply for a conditional legal visa if they meet certain conditions. If the Dreamers win that nonimmigrant status, then after six years they would be able to apply for a green card, which would set them on the path to eventual citizenship.

What is the 'zero tolerance' policy?

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance policy” requiring arrest of all immigrants who attempted to enter the country along the Mexican border without going through legal border crossings. Before that, adults who crossed the border illegally by themselves often faced arrest, but anyone who brought a child with them would not be prosecuted. Sessions says the practice of bringing children became a form of "immunity" he wanted to end. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring children by giving them blanket immunity from our laws," he said.

Why are children being separated from parents?

Adults arrested for illegally crossing the border are sent to federal court under the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and then placed in a detention center, according to Homeland Security. The children are minors who cannot be housed in detention centers for adults and thus are transferred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for placement in a juvenile facility or foster care if no U.S. relative can be found.

What's a 'tender age' shelter?

Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border to at least three “tender age” shelters in South Texas. Steven Wagner, an official with Health and Human Services, told the Associated Press the "specialized facilities" are devoted to providing care to children with special needs and "tender age" children under 13. He said the facilities provide well-trained clinicians and meet state licensing standards for child welfare agencies.

What is the Flores Consent Decree?

Federal law does not mandate family separation at the border. However, the Flores Consent Decree has become a factor in the current situation. In 1985, two organizations filed a class action lawsuit challenging procedures for detention, treatment and release of children of illegal immigrants. The eventual settlement and subsequent court action require the release of children without unnecessary delay. However, if the parent was determined to be a threat to the child or faces criminal proceedings – now required under zero tolerance – the government must release the child to relatives or into the “least restrictive” accommodations possible within 20 days. In most cases, relatives are not available in the U.S., so the kids are being placed in temporary youth shelters operated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Is crossing the border a felony or misdemeanor?

Most adult immigrants accused of illegally crossing into the United States are charged with illegal entry, a federal misdemeanor that can result in fines and up to six months in prison.

How you can help the children

RAICES is the largest immigration legal services non-profit in Texas focusing on under-served immigrant children, families and refugees. The group is accepting donations for its family reunification and bond fund. Silicon Valley couple Charlotte and Dave Willner's Facebook fundraiser for RAICES has raised more than $10 million from more than 220,000 people. And the Texas Civil Rights Project is collecting donations for its legal fight on behalf of five families.

Contributing: Eliza Collins, Kevin Johnson

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com