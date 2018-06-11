SAN FRANCISCO – Who was trying to influence your vote in the midterm elections? On Facebook, it was not always easy to find out.

Political advertisers are required to fill in a field that says who paid for the message in your news feed, but that does not necessarily tell you who they or their backers are.

Entities can write whatever they want in that field as long as it's not deceptive or misleading. A growing number of Facebook ads in the run-up to the election took advantage of that loophole to obscure or conceal the identity and political motives of who paid for them – and Facebook did not catch it. That allowed some Facebook pages to remain anonymous while stirring political discord.

Take a Facebook page called Defending Donald, which spent $14,535 on 94 political ads, reaching hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of users. Some were pro-Trump ads such as this one that was displayed to Facebook users as many as 200,000 times: "The House and Senate have done a horrific job backing up the president on protecting pre-existing conditions." But the Facebook page itself sometimes sent mixed political signals. Read one post: "Trump: Laughingstock of UN."

The disclaimer on the ads said they were paid for by the Facebook page, with no indication of who was behind the Facebook page or who was behind an affiliated website by the same name.

Some Facebook users who felt tricked by ads into visiting the Facebook page vented their frustration in the comments. "This site, Defending Donald, is a scam people," wrote one. "It's a liberal site."

The administrator of the Facebook page, which has 17,000 followers and was created in June, did not respond to a request for comment.

Alerted by USA TODAY, Facebook said it has requested "appropriate verification," such as a Federal Election Commission number or employer identification number, from the purchaser of the Defending Donald political ads.

Facebook doesn’t try to verify who's behind every political ad, but political advertisers must accurately represent themselves, and most of them do, the company says. When Facebook identifies potentially deceptive or misleading disclaimers, it investigates and may remove them. Facebook says it's exploring "additional checks" to prevent abuse.

After ads on the social network were used to spread disinformation and divisive Russian propaganda during and after the 2016 presidential election, Facebook tightened its policies around political ad buying.

Any people or groups who want to buy political ads on Facebook are required to verify their identities and prove they have a mailing address in the U.S. The ads, whether they are targeted at political campaigns or discuss issues of national importance, are kept in a searchable database for seven years, offering a rare glimpse into how political campaigns target Facebook users.

Families for Trump, with 11,000 followers, also created in June, is another Facebook page buying up political messaging to lure Facebook users, spending $10,516 on 57 ads. But the Facebook page doesn't always offer up the pro-Trump posts that those Facebook users expect.

One post on Families for Trump claimed Republican tax cuts had failed to help families. Another post commented: "This seems to be a growing sentiment among many swing voters regarding healthcare" on an article written by a swing voter who leaned Republican but changed her mind over the treatment of preexisting conditions.

"What exactly is this?" one bewildered Facebook user asked in the comments.

Families for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

Facebook pages hawking ads that target Democrats or Republicans then bombard them with messaging from the other side of the aisle proliferated in the weeks before the midterm elections, according to Damon McCoy, an assistant professor of computer science and engineering at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering.

"Groups create these disingenuous, grassroots-looking communities on Facebook, and you can't trace these damn things," he said. "There are so many of them, we can't even catalog them all. They are popping up left and right."

The Daily Beast uncovered newly incorporated limited liability companies secretively backing a network of Facebook pages to carry out attacks on Republican policies, donors and candidates. The Atlantic tracked the network to a media industry veteran Dan Fletcher, who runs a company, MotiveAI.

An anti-Ted Cruz page called Crush Cruz, which did not offer any information on who was behind the push to reach Texas voters, was uncovered by CNN Business. Twice the news outlet caught the page violating Facebook's rules. Facebook missed both violations. The New York Times exposed anonymous attack ads in a competitive race in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

Lack of regulation of political ads on digital platforms leaves it up to individual social media companies to decide how much or little political ad buyers are required to disclose.

Facebook does not disclose the identity of political ad buyers. Under Federal Election Commission rules, political committees must disclose digital ad spending in public filings, but there are no set rules for disclosures on digital platforms such as Facebook.

"Paid for by" disclaimers are reviewed before and after they run to make sure they comply with Facebook's policy, which prohibits vague or inaccurate representations of the entity paying for the ad, the company says.

Ads that reference or feature political candidates or current officials may require additional information to run on Facebook. Facebook says it also may request the Federal Election Commission or tax identification numbers if an ad is reported or identified as inaccurate or misleading.

An election war room in the company's Menlo Park, California, headquarters monitors these kinds of issues to identify patterns so Facebook can crack down on offenders. Facebook says it is also working with election authorities to flag potentially problematic ads.

But, it says, there is no comprehensive source where it can verify registered political groups at the national, state and local level. And, Facebook points out, its disclosure policy applies to ads about political issues, not just candidates, unlike Google which only tracks ads about federal candidates or officeholders. Issue ads on television also don’t require a disclaimer.

Like Facebook, Twitter requires a disclaimer for ads about political candidates and issues. But Twitter verifies advertisers through their Employer Identification Numbers.

McCoy, one of the researchers behind NYU's Online Political Ads Transparency Project, says Facebook's political ad system – and the archive that compiles political ads for seven years – has increased transparency and accountability.

"It's an improvement. Before, we didn't see this mess," he said. "At least Facebook is making this mess transparent to us."

Faith in Facebook's new political advertising system has been rocked in the weeks leading up to the midterms. Vice got approval to buy fake Facebook ads on behalf of Vice President Mike Pence, the Islamic State and 100 U.S. senators. Business Insider bought fake Facebook ads that it wrote were paid for by Cambridge Analytica, the now defunct political consulting firm that was banned by Facebook for exploiting the personal information of millions of Facebook users without their consent. ProPublica identified ad campaigns from industry lobbying groups that obscured who was behind them.

The growing laundry list of problems has lawmakers calling on Facebook to tighten its protocols. "If Facebook is going to claim to verify who’s paying for political ads, they need to actually do the work," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement.

Facebook has also been criticized by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who co-sponsored the Honest Ads Act along with Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. That legislation, which is being backed by Facebook and Twitter, would increase disclosure requirements for online political ads.

