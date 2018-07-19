Mariia Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization, speaks on October 8, 2013 during a press conference in Moscow. A 29-year-old Russian woman has been arrested for conspiring to influence US politics by cultivating ties with political groups including the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun rights lobby.

Russian national Maria Butina, sometimes spelled Mariia, is accused of working as a spy, infiltrating American political organizations including the National Rifle Association.

On Wednesday, a federal magistrate ordered Butina, 29, be held without bond pending trial, where she will face two felony charges.

The American University graduate was known for her love of gun rights and support of President Donald Trump.

Here's what else we know about the red-headed woman accused of being Russian spy:

What is she charged with?

Prosecutors say Butina engaged in a years-long campaign as a covert agent for the Kremlin in an attempt to "advance the interests of her home country."

"The defendant's covert influence campaign involved substantial planning, international coordination and preparation," prosecutors argued. "The plan for Butina also required, and she demonstrated, a willingness to use deceit in a visa application to move to the United States and bring the plan to fruition."

Butina is pleading not guilty.

Citing FBI surveillance conducted during the past week, prosecutors said Butina had access to thousands of dollars and "an intention to move money out of the U.S."

She allegedly offered sex for influence

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors alleged Butina was in touch with Russian intelligence operatives and once offered sex to someone in exchange for a position with an unnamed special interest group.

'Extreme flight risk'

Magistrate Deborah Robinson sided with federal prosecutors who argued that Butina represented an “extreme” risk of flight from the country. At the time of her weekend arrest, federal agents said Butina's apartment was packed with boxes "consistent with a move." Butina's attorney indicated the packing boxes were in preparation for a move to South Dakota – not back to Russia – where Driscoll said she intended to live with her boyfriend.

She founded a gun rights group

Butina founded a gun rights group named Right to Bear Arms. She is also an activist with the NRA. She frequently posted about guns on social media and promoted the right to carry weapons in frequent interviews in excellent but heavily accented English. Saul Anuzis, a former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, told The Washington Post she was "like a novelty" because running a gun rights group in Russia appeared radical.

She lived with a business partner

Butina lived with former political provocateur Paul Erickson from South Dakota. He was a business partner, and they lived in a home in Washington, D.C. Erickson virtually disappeared from the state's political scene in recent years, despite having residences in both Sioux Falls and the Washington, D.C. area and boasting ties to some of the biggest names in the conservative universe.

About that photo with the Wisconsin governor ...

A photo showing Gov. Scott Walker standing with Butina in 2015 at a National Rifle Association event was part of a brief interaction, Walker said on Wednesday. At the time of the photo, Walker was preparing to launch his presidential bid.

"As we go to events, we meet people, they introduce themselves, often they ask for a picture," Walker told reporters. He said no formal meeting ever took place between the two.

Also in the photo: Alexander Torshin, who is not named in court filings but is the "Russian official" who gave Butina orders as part of the conspiracy, according to The New York Times.

Patrick Marley and Trent Tetzlaff of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Kevin Johnson of USA TODAY contributed to this story.

