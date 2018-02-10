WASHINGTON – The FBI has so far interviewed at least four key witnesses in its investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's alleged sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college.

President Donald Trump directed the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Kavanaugh last Friday. Trump issued the order after Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said he would only vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination through the Senate Judiciary Committee if GOP leaders promised to conduct a week-long probe before holding a vote in the full Senate.

As of Tuesday morning, the FBI still had not contacted Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the committee last Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school house party in the early 1980s.

Agents also have not contacted Julie Swetnick, who alleges in a sworn statement that Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, tried to get teenage girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

Kavanaugh and Judge have vehemently denied all the allegations.

Here's a look at the people the FBI has contacted so far:

Deborah Ramirez

Ramirez is a board member and volunteer at Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence, a Colorado-based group that helps victims of domestic violence.

Ramirez alleged in an interview with The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party when they were both freshmen at Yale University. She and Kavanaugh and a few other students were playing a drinking game and were both drunk. Kavanaugh then exposed his penis and shoved it in her face, Ramirez alleges.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

Ramirez's attorney, John Clune, confirmed over the weekend that the FBI had reached out to interview Ramirez. He said she was cooperating with the investigation.

Mark Judge

Judge, a conservative writer, was a friend and classmate of Kavanaugh's at Georgetown Preparatory School, a private, all-male Catholic school in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Ford alleges that Judge was in the room watching and laughing when a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed at a high school house party in the early 1980s.

Ford said Kavanaugh tried to remove her clothes and held his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming. She said she was able to get away and run into the bathroom after Judge jumped on her and Kavanaugh, knocking them off the bed.

Judge has said that he has no memory of the alleged incident and never saw Kavanaugh behave like that. His attorney, Barbara Van Gelder, confirmed that the FBI has interviewed Judge.

Leland Keyser

Keyser, a longtime friend of Ford's, was present at the small party where Ford was attacked, according to Ford's testimony before the Judiciary Committee. Ford said Keyser, a former professional golfer and coach, was downstairs when the alleged attack happened and was not aware of what was happening in the upstairs bedroom.

Keyser's attorney, Howard Walsh, has confirmed that she was interviewed by the FBI.

"Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford's account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford's account," Walsh wrote in a letter to the Judiciary Committee last week. "However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question."

Patrick "P.J." Smyth

Ford said that Smyth was also at the party where she alleges that Kavanaugh attacked her. She said that Smyth, like Keyser, was downstairs at the house when the alleged attack took place upstairs.

Smyth, who works in insurance and investment management, has said that he has "no knowledge" of the party or the alleged attack. His attorney, Eric Bruce, said that Smyth repeated that statement in his interview with the FBI. Bruce, in a statement, said Smyth answered all of the investigators' questions.

More: 'Mean drunk' Kavanaugh was 'handsy' with girls, Julie Swetnick says in first televised interview

More: Report: Brett Kavanaugh was once questioned over bar brawl in 1985

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com