THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Authorities have identified the gunman as army veteran Ian David Long, 28, of Newbury Park, in the shooting that killed 12 at bar in California.

A tall, hooded man dressed in black opened fire late Wednesday during "college night" at a crowded country dance bar in Southern California, killing 11 people and a sheriff's sergeant.

The shooter used a 45 caliber handgun for the shootings and drove his mother's car to the Borderline Bar and Grill in this small city, about an hour north of Los Angeles. The man was found dead in the bar, but authorities don't know if he died from suicide or from a law enforcement bullet.

