WASHINGTON - It's been a whirlwind of ups and downs for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who is fighting with those in her own party to lead Democrats in the House they now control.

Pelosi is hoping to get her old job as speaker of the House back in the face of opposition from a growing group of Democrats who want new leadership for the party instead of the California Democrat, who was the first woman speaker of the House while serving in the role during the Obama Administration.

Here's what we know about Pelosi's bid for speaker and why it's gotten so much attention:

Why this position matters?

Pelosi's fight for the gavel comes on the heels of Democrats taking control of the House during the midterm elections after years of Republican rule.

If Pelosi is elected to the position, she will be the highest ranking Democrat and second in line, after Vice President Mike Pence, to succeed the president.

She will lead the House, be the official spokeswoman when speaking to the president and Senate leadership and direct priorities for the next two years with new liberal leadership.

Pelosi would help guide committee assignments and leadership roles, which over the next two years is likely to result in a headache for the Trump administration. Democrats heading committees in the House are expected to investigate the president and the work his administration has done over the last two years.

As speaker, Pelosi would also have control over whether to recognize members who wish to speak or make motions on the floor.

Pelosi is expected to win the first round of voting next Wednesday in the Democratic caucus’ closed-door secret election because she only needs a majority to win the nomination.

After that vote is when things might get tricky for her.

The full House will then vote on Pelosi and she will need a majority - 218 votes - to be elected House speaker. It's proven to be a slightly uphill battle with a growing number of Democrats voicing their opposition.

But, Pelosi has insisted she has the votes to win.

"I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be Speaker of the House," she told reporters last week at the U.S. Capitol. "I happen to think that, at this point, I'm the best person for that."

She has pledged the next Congress will aim for bipartisanship and transparency.

"We are going to be opening this Congress in a very, very open and transparent way to do what we said we were going to do," Pelosi said last week, detailing some of the priorities, including healthcare, minimum wage and shedding light on corruption in Washington.

Pelosi's opposition?

Although Pelosi has said repeatedly she’s confident she will win her bid, she’s been scrambling to shore up support – even among Democratic groups that have long backed her.

A group of 16 House Democrats signed a letter Monday pledging to oppose Pelosi's bid. The current lawmakers and incoming members – five of the signatories were just elected – said: "the time has come for new leadership in our Caucus."

"We are thankful for Leader Pelosi for her years of service to our Country and our Caucus. She is a historic figure whose leadership has been instrumental to some of our party's most important legislative achievements," the letter reads. "However, we also recognize that in this recent election, Democrats ran and won on a message of change."

The group added: "We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise."

Pelosi, who served as speaker from 2007 to 2011, has attempted in recent weeks to gain support by various speaking engagements and dinners.

Late Tuesday, what could have been Pelosi's primary opponent, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, voiced support for Pelosi and said she would not run for the top spot.

Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, announced her support for Pelosi within minutes of Pelosi releasing a statement that Fudge would chair a subcommittee focused on elections and voting issues.

Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, has made voting rights and election concerns one of her signature issues.

In 2016, Fudge and other members of the caucus held an event on voting rights – only blocks from the national Republican Convention. Fudge, who is from Ohio, hosted the “United State of Voting’’ event at Cleveland State University, which focused on voter suppression and other issues.

Political experts said Fudge had an uphill challenge against Pelosi but she could have siphoned off some critical support from the Congressional Black Caucus and even some of the freshmen. A record number of the upcoming freshman class are women of color.

“It would be extraordinary to see two women vying for the speaker of the House position,’’ said Wendy Smooth, associate professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at the Ohio State University.

Smooth said Pelosi and Fudge have been outspoken members of the caucus.

Who has offered support?

Pelosi is a longtime Democratic politician who already knows the ropes of holding the top position in the House.

She's been backed by many of the party's senior members who have worked with her for years. Several longtime members say Pelosi has paid her dues and has played a key role in helping Democrats regain control of the House.

"Nancy Pelosi’s not worried," said Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who is in line to chair the Finance Committee. "Nancy Pelosi said we were going to win. And when people doubted her, she said we’re going to win, and guess what? She was right. Nancy Pelosi said she’s going to be the speaker. I believe Nancy Pelosi is right."

Even the president offered his support, saying that if Pelosi didn't have the votes Republicans would support her. The move isn't likely as any Republican backing Pelosi would likely face some backlash.

More than 100 members have voiced support for her bid, according to the Washington Post, which also noted that about 20 members have said they would oppose her for the position.

A large majority dodged the question or haven't commented on Pelosi's future, the Post notes.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, said she "remains confident in her support among members and members-elect." He noted that 94 percent of the caucus declined to sign the letter.

