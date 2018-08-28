What-a-strut!
Country music singer Randy Rogers will now turn heads for another reason — his Whataburger boots.
The Texas burger chain gifted Rogers with the boots as a surprise for being a friend to Whataburger, headlining the Texas Summer Jam in Dallas and for being a fancy ketchup lover.
Whataburger officials gave Rogers the boots in a camouflage Whataburger embroidered duffel bag.
"Those are awesome," Rogers says with a grin, in a video taken by Whataburger officials.
The light brown boots appear to be alligator and feature the well-known Whataburger "W."
The orange Whataburger logo is surrounded by orange patterns. The design is featured on the white leather sides of the boots.
