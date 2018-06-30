Demonstrators march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in New York.

Eduardo Munoz, AFP/Getty Images

Rallies are happening across the USA on Saturday to protest Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

One of the main rallies is in Washington, D.C. Over 600 rallies are expected in total.

Organizers say the gatherings will provide a forum for people to call out the president's broader push to limit legal and illegal immigration, from his controversial travel ban to his ending deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants.

Here's snapshots of what's happening at protests around the nation:

Kentucky

U2’s “Beautiful Day” played at Louisville, Kentucky's Metro Hall as protesters below sought refuge from Saturday’s sweltering heat in the few pockets of shade available.

Art Baltes stood out from the crowd, pacing back and forth under the sunshine with a banner in hand: “Immigrants and Refugees Welcome.”

Baltes, of Louisville, said his Catholic faith spurred him to attend the rally.

“That’s exactly where it starts — our faith,” he said. “We just want people to know that people in this town support immigrants and refugees.”

New Jersey

Several hundred people gathered along Route 206 in Bedminster on Saturday morning, holding signs showing their disagreement with the policies of the Trump administration. That's just a few miles away from Trump National Golf Course, where the president is spending the weekend.

Weekly protests have been going on here since the president’s election, but this is one of the largest turnouts since the events began. Before the rally, the weekly motorcade that runs from the library to the golf course and back occurred.

Some protesters chanted “Where are the children!”

Jack Gavin, of West Caldwell, New Jersey, handed out miniature copies of U.S. Constitutions, “Facts Matter” pins and cold drinks.

After he leaves Bedminster, Gavin is planning on attending similar protests Newark, New Jersey and Clifton, New Jersey.

“For years I was interested and voted, but otherwise uninvolved,” Gavin said. “Now our democracy is in danger, so it’s all hands on deck.”

In Newark, New Jersey, early arrivals carried banners with the words “Hate Never Made Anything Great,” and “We are the people a nation of immigrants,” before an 11 a.m. rally was expected to kick off.

Virginia

In Staunton, Virginia, two separate rallies converged Saturday morning — one starting at Gypsy Hill Park and another at the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton.

Cars honked and passengers waved at the protesters.

One person held a bullhorn and played the sounds of crying immigrants.

They were chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here" and "Asylum seeking is not illegal" to occasional cheers from people across the street at the farmer's mark.

"It's so horrifying to think people coming here for amnesty and they're being ripped apart from family," Camille Freeman said. "It's been a really depressing week on so many levels. This is my attempt to ward it off."

Her son, Henry Hamilton, 8, came up with the message on his sign himself. It read, "This needs to stop now," with peace signs and hearts.

"This issue resonates with me because of my family history," said Ellen Werther of Staunton.

Her family was torn apart before World War II in Nazi Germany.

"It started with name calling, it started with isolating," she said. "This is how it starts."

Contributing: Nick Muscavage, Paul Grzella — mycentraljersey.com; Shannon Hall — courier-journal.com; Candace Mitchell — northjersey.com; Laura Peters — newsleader.com

