Walmart on Friday announced its acquisition of online intimate apparel retailer Bare Necessities. This marks the latest in a string of acquisitions and partnerships Walmart has announced over the past year or so as the retailer tries to hold on to its apparel market share.

Walmart is teaming up with Advance Auto Parts to open an auto parts specialty store on Walmart.com.

The world's largest retailer said Tuesday it expects the new special store will open in the first half of 2019, and plans to provide home delivery and same-day pickup of orders, as well as installation of some parts at Walmart or Advance locations.

Walmart's partnership with Advance could be a strategic one to counter Amazon's move last year into the automotive aftermarket auto parts sales, which amounts to $48 billion in annual sales in the U.S.

"This year, we’ve been incredibly focused on building our offering on Walmart.com to ensure we have the specialty assortment that our customers are looking for,” said Phillip Oaks, Walmart eCommerce's vice president and group general manager for retail merchandising, in a statement. “This comprehensive partnership will enhance almost every aspect of the automotive customer shopping experience – from the product offering online to fulfillment capabilities.”

The Roanoke, Virginia-headquartered Advance has more than 5,000 stores where it sells auto parts, accessories and maintenance products. "Partnering with Walmart enables us to share our extensive product offering and trusted advice with an increased number of do-it-yourself customers and supports our long-term strategic objectives," said Advance Auto Parts president and CEO Tom Greco in a statement.

Walmart on Tuesday also lowered its earnings forecast, citing a 25-cents-per-share effect from its May 2018 acquisition of 77 percent of Indian online retailer Flipkart Group for $16 billion.

The retailer said its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance for fiscal year 2019 will now range from $4.65 to $4.80, compared to its previous guidance of $4.90 to $5.05. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had estimated $4.82.

Walmart reiterated its total sales growth expectation of 2 percent for the fiscal year. For fiscal 2020, Walmart expects total sales growth to be 3 percent or greater.

