WASHINGTON – Now that the Senate has moved to advance Brett Kavanaugh, four conflicted senators will decide the fate of President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 23, 2018, US Senator Lisa Murkowski (R), Republican of Alaska, speaks with US Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC. - Murkowski on October 5, 2018, voted against advancing the nomination of Kavanaugh, leaving the Supreme court pick's confirmation hanging by a thread. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19S9IP

The quartet of senators – Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia – have given mixed signals on what they'll do when the final vote occurs, which is expected as early as Saturday.

Their votes are crucial because Republicans control the Senate by a razor-thin 51-49 margin and can afford only one defection unless a Democrat such as Manchin backs Kavanaugh. If the vote is 50-50, Vice President Mike Pence would break the tie in favor of Kavanuagh.

Following heated confirmation hearings, explosive public protests and a last-minute FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, Kavanaugh's ascension to the nation's highest court will depend on these four senators:

Susan Collins:

Collins voted to end debate on Kavanaugh's confirmation, paving the way for a final vote. But that doesn't mean she's a "yes"' for the nominee.

Collins said she'll reveal whether she plans to vote for Kavanaugh at 3 p.m. Friday on the Senate floor.

Collins, a swing vote on a number of key issues the Senate has dealt with in recent years, said she was "appalled" by Trump's tweet last month criticizing Christine Blasey Ford. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in suburban Maryland when both were in high school 36 years ago.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

Jeff Flake:

The Arizona Republican frustrated his fellow Republicans last week by forcing the GOP leadership to agree to a FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

Flake said he would vote against Kavanaugh if the investigation found the allegations were true or that he lied during his confirmation hearing.

The FBI report found no evidence corroborating Ford's story. But it's unclear whether that automatically means Flake will support Trump's nominee to the nation's highest court.

Flake later told reporters he would support confirmation unless something significant changes.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., after speaking during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about an investigation, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court after agreeing to a late call from Sen. Flake for a one week investigation into sexual assault allegation against the high court nominee.

On Friday, Flake voted to end debate and advance Kavanaugh's nomination for a final vote.

Lisa Murkowski:

The Alaska senator was the only Republican Friday to vote against moving forward on Kavanaugh, calling it a “very, very difficult" decision.

While her "no" vote on the motion to end debate suggested Murkowski is inclined to oppose Kavanaugh, the senator sounded as if she was still anguished and uncertain.

"I believe that Brett Kavanaugh is a good man, I believe he is a good man," she said. "But it just may be that in my view he’s not the right man for the court at this time," she said. "This has truly been the most difficult evaluation of a decision that I’ve ever had to make and I’m made some interesting ones in my political career.”

Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, a member of the GOP leadership, said he would be "very surprised" if Murkowski switches her vote.

Joe Manchin

It's not a huge surprise that Manchin voted for Trump's nominee considering he's running for reelection in a state the president won by nearly 42 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Manchin, like Collins, also has split with his party from time to time. He was the first Democrat to meet with Kavanaugh when the nominee was meetnig with senators on Capitol Hill in July.

But if Murkowski and Collins vote against Kavanaugh, a "yes" vote from Manchni would mean the difference in confirming the president's nominee. If that's how the vote unfolds Saturday, expect Democrats to put extreme pressure on Manchin to oppose Kavanaugh.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., looks on before the arrival ofTreasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a Senate Appropriations Committee for Financial Services hearing on the proposed FY2019 budget in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2018.

Contributing: Eliza Collins, Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

