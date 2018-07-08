USA TODAY is constantly adapting to its audience needs and is now bringing passionate fans an easier way to follow their favorite teams. Ahead of this year’s NFL season, fans can now download the easy-to-use SportsWire app that brings together 50+ vertical sports sites such CowboysWire, GiantsWire, PatriotsWire, For the Win, Golfweek, etc. into one mobile application that allows audiences to personalize their experience based on the teams they’re most obsessed about.

USA TODAY Sports Media Groups’ sites don’t just cover the X’s and O’s – they speak to fans at their passion points. With more than 20 million unique visitors a month consuming content across these sites, the new SportsWire app provides a native experience focused directly on fans’ interests.

Highlights of the app include:

Aggregation of all SportsWire content and delivers a personalized experience with the ability for users to receive content related to their preferred teams

Beautiful interface with sleek design, easy customization, and highly shareable features​

Replicates the same content viewable on desktop, including GIFs, videos, immersive photo galleries, etc.

The app focuses on content for younger, mobile, and social fans who are passionate about a sport, league, team, or player. From trending social sports news to sport-focused and individual team sites, SportsWire gives hyper-fans a go-to native mobile application to stay informed.

The app is now available on iOS and Android devices.

