Following USA TODAY’s mobile app integration of augmented reality, USA TODAY has released an AR experience for The City, an investigative storytelling podcast set for release on September 24th.

The experience will give viewers an interactive look at the site of an illegal dump sprawling across several city blocks in Chicago. The illegal dump, and the environmental racism that led to it, is the focus of season one of The City. It also includes audio from the podcast, adding perspective from people living near the site and offers neighborhood sound effects such as kids riding bikes, people conversing, and dogs barking.

The City's mission is to reveal the hidden power structures behind how our cities really work through audio. The AR component adds an additional layer of storytelling, creating a rich, multi-platform experience that allows users to get a visual sense of scale for a dump that rose six stories and stretched over an area the size of 13 football fields.

The experience is not only an extension of USA TODAY NETWORK’s mission to deliver innovative storytelling to our audience but is also aimed to drive buzz ahead of the podcast’s release, especially, to younger audiences, and to allow the emerging tech team the opportunity to learn more about how audiences engage and interact to pave the way for branded content partnerships in the future.

“As we release new interactive stories, we are continuing to learn and build upon them for the next project,” said Ray Soto, Director of Emerging Technology, USA TODAY. “This augmented reality trailer accomplishes several things for us as we engage with a younger, more tech savvy audience. Through interactivity, we learn what features were most engaged with and how deep into the story user goes. We then take those learnings to help brands connect with our audience through emerging platforms.”

To view the AR experience, download the USA TODAY app in the Apple Store.

To listen to an audio trailer of the city and more information, please visit https://thecitypodcast.com.

