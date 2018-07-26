Countdown: The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels

No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. This magnificent QM2 doesn’t just emulate the look of a great liner, it actually is one, beginning with a powerful-looking, long bow, that has been reinforced to forge the most challenging of seas. Its deep draft, taller hull-to-superstructure ratio and high maximum speed (30 knots) lend themselves to crossings as well as globe-trotting cruise service.

Peter Knego

Many of the cruise ships that have debuted in recent years are big and blocky. Elegance in exterior design seems to be a thing of the past.

But there still are a number of cruise vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers that cut a sleek and alluring profile.

Scroll through the carousel above for USA TODAY's picks for the 25 cruise vessels with the most beautiful exteriors.

Compiled with commentary from veteran cruise writer Peter Knego (located in the caption box for each photo), the list includes everything from a wedding cake-like riverboat (American Queen) to a historic sailing ship (Sea Cloud) to the biggest ocean liner at sea (Queen Mary 2).

RELATED: The ugliest cruise ships at sea? You be the judge

