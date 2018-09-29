Living large: The most spectacular suites at sea
Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2016 debuted what is widely regarded as the most spectacular suite ever built on a cruise ship: The Regent Suite on the new Seven Seas Explorer. Spanning the entire front of one of the ship's top decks, it measures 4,443 square feet -- more than 50% larger than the average home in the United States.
The Regent Suite is priced at $10,000 per day, making it one of the most expensive accommodations on a cruise. The fare includes a wide range of perks including First or Business class airfare to and from the ship as well as private sedan transfers to and from airports.
An elegant golden chandelier sits above the Regent Suite's dining table. The suite comes with a private butler who will serve meals at the table upon request.
Among opulent touches in the Regent Suite is a custom-made, Dakota Jackson-designed Steinway Arabesque grand piano that cost $250,000.
A second seating area is located just in front of the Regent Suite's dining area in a glass-enclosed area called the Vista Garden. It offers 270-degree views of the sea.
An entire wing of the Regent Suite is devoted to an enormous master bedroom complex decorated in glass, polished metal, exotic wood and natural stone.
The over-the-top luxury of the Regent Suite is on full display in the master bedroom, which features a king size bed topped with a Savoir No. 1 mattress that cost $90,000. The mattress is filled with a special kind of horse hair.
The living room space in the Regent Suite's master bedroom has a sofa, chair, table and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television.
The Regent Suite's master suite has a giant, walk-in closet. The Regent Suite comes with unlimited complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service.
The master bathroom of the Regent Suite alone is bigger than most cruise ship cabins and doubles as an in-suite spa.
The sprawling bathroom complex in the Regent Suite's master bedroom includes two heated ceramic lounge chairs that face the sea.
A stay in the Regent Suite comes with access to unlimited spa treatments that can be performed right in the suite's expansive bathroom/spa complex.
A second bedroom complex is located in another wing of the Regent Suite.
The second bedroom complex in the Regent Suite includes a large entry room with a desk and seating area.
The Regent Suite has a massive, 958-square-foot balcony that wraps around the entire front of the ship.
Another recently unveiled luxury ship with spectacular suites is the 600-passenger Seabourn Encore, which debuted in December 2016.
Two Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore measure 1,189 square feet, not including balcony spaces that add another 214 square feet.
Located at the middle of the ship on Deck 7, Seabourn Encore's Grand Wintergarden suites offer two bedrooms, a dining area for six and two bathrooms.
Grand Wintergarden suites also feature an enclosed solarium with a tub and a day bed.
The master bathroom in Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore is clad with marble and offers a large shower, tub and double sinks.
Nearly as large as Seabourn Encore's Wintergarden Suites are its two Signature Suites.
Overlooking the front of Seabourn Encore on Deck 7, the Signature Suites measure 1,159 square feet, not including balcony space, and offer a large living room, two bedrooms and two full baths.
The two Signature Suites on Seabourn Encore have unusually spacious outdoor deck areas that measure 558 square feet.
It isn't just the newest ships that offer spectacular suites. Cunard Line's classic Queen Mary 2, which debuted in 2004, continues to offer some of the most eye-popping accommodations at sea with its two-deck-high Duplexes.
Dubbed Balmoral and Sandringham, the Queen Mary 2's two Grand Duplex suites measure 2,249 square feet. Each has a spacious living room and dining area on the ground floor and a large master bedroom on the second floor.
Each of Queen Mary 2's Grand Duplexes can be combined with four other adjacent suites to create a giant complex measuring more than 9,000 square feet -- several times larger than the typical U.S. home.
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
Passengers staying in Duplex suites on Queen Mary 2 dine in the ship's exclusive Queens Grill restaurant.
Also offering two-deck-high suites on several ships including the recently unveiled Quantum of the Seas (shown here) is Royal Caribbean.
One of the most-discussed new suites of recent years has been the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Reflection, the fifth and final ship in the line's Solstice Class series. The ship debuted in 2012.
The Celebrity Reflection has the brand's first two-bedroom suite called the Reflection Suite.
The highlight of the Reflection Suite is a sea-view bathroom with a rain shower that juts out over the edge of the ship.
The spacious suite features bump-out windows for maximum views.
The master bedroom in the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Reflection features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the ocean.
In the running for most spectacular suite at sea are the Owner's Suites on Oceania Cruises' Marina and Riviera.
Bedrooms in the Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature mahogany Bel Air beds upholstered in steel-blue mohair and walls covered in Austyn. cashmere. All of the rooms in the suites were decorated using Ralph Lauren furnishings by designer Susan Bednar Long.
The marble-clad master bathrooms in Marina and Riviera Owner's Suites continue the dark wood and luxurious design by Ralph Lauren.
A spacious living room also is part of the Owner's Suite complex on Marina and Riviera.
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature a large entryway with a bar on one side and a grand piano.
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature large wrap-around balconies overlooking the back of the vessels that include an outdoor hot tub with a flat-screen TV.
Luxury line Silversea also has gone big with suites in recent years. One of its latest ships, Silver Spirit, features some of the most sprawling and expensive accommodations at sea.
Among six accommodation tiers on Silver Spirit are its two, 1,292-square-foot Owners Suites. Here, the living room of one of the complexes.
Butler service is one of the perks for passengers staying in the Owner's Suite on Silver Spirit.
While generally catering to the mass market, Norwegian Cruise Line also offers some of the most spectacular -- and pricey -- suites at sea, including four large Deluxe Owner's Suites on its recently unveiled Norwegian Escape.
Deluxe Owner's Suite on the Norwegian Escape measure 900 square feet and include a spacious living room.
Norwegian Escape offers four of the 900-square-foot Deluxe Owner's Suites, which are part of an exclusive complex of suites on the ship called The Haven.
Deluxe Owner's Suites on Norwegian Escape feature private bedrooms and a separate living and dining area.
The Haven complex on Norwegian Escape has its own restaurant that is open exclusively to passengers staying in Haven suites.
The Haven complex also has its own pool area covered with a magrodome that can be opened on sunny days.
Some of the largest suites at sea are located on Disney Cruise Line's two most recently added ships, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy (shown here).
Located near the top of the Disney Fantasy on Deck 12, the Roy O. Disney Suite looks out over the vessel's bow. It's one of two signature Royal Suites on the ship.
The Roy O. Disney Suite measures 1,781 square feet and sleeps five.
Designed to evoke the Art Deco glamour of the 1920s and 1930s, the Roy O. Disney Suite includes a dining area that seats eight people.
The luxurious master bedroom in the Roy O. Disney Suite offers sweeping ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include deluxe Frette bed linens, fluffy Frette feather duvets and a selection of hypo-allergenic goose down and therapeutic memory foam pillows.
The Roy O. Disney Suite has two bathrooms designed with granite and marble finishes. The master bathroom features a whirlpool bathtub, a rain shower, double sinks and a television built seamlessly into the mirror.
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large teakwood balcony features a whirlpool hot tub.
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large balcony also has a large sitting area.
Another luxury ship with giant suites is Crystal Cruises' 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity.
The Serenity Penthouses on the Crystal Serenity are 1,345 square feet and feature large bedrooms as well as a living room and dining area.
The spacious master bathrooms in Crystal Penthouses offer showers as well as a large Jacuzzi bathtub overlooking the sea.
The living room of a Crystal Penthouse.
Passengers in Crystal Penthouses can order room service from the ship's top specialty restaurants, including the ship's branch of sushi eatery Nobu.
Crystal Penthouses come with around-the-clock butler service, and the suites have a butler's pantry with separate entrance.
Other complimentary amenities that come with Crystal Penthouses include welcome champagne and a fully-stocked in-room bar, shoeshine service, dry cleaning and laundry services, and unlimited Internet.
Crystal Penthouses have sliding glass doors that open up onto large private balconies.
Lounge chairs line a Crystal Penthouse balcony.
Stylish suites also are popping up on cruise industry newcomer Viking Ocean Cruises' new vessels, including the Viking Star.
Royal Loft Suite Cat. RL
The Royal Loft suite on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas spans two decks and measures more than 1,600 square feet.
Michel Verdure, ©2014 Michel Verdure - www.verd

One of the biggest stories in the cruise world in recent years has been the arrival of a new generation of unprecedented, over-the-top suites on ships: Big, bold and beautiful cabins that can cost tens of thousands of dollars per voyage. Just how over-the-top are they? Scroll through the carousel above to see for yourself. We've assembled our picks of the 10 most spectacular suites at sea.

Our picks include the Regent Suite on luxury line Regent Seven Seas' two-year-old Seven Seas Explorer — at 4,443 square feet, bigger than the average American home. Also on the list: The sprawling Wintergarden Suites on luxury line Seabourn's one-year-old Seabourn Encore, which boast two bedrooms a piece, dining rooms that seat up to six people, multiple bathrooms and massive balconies. 

As one might expect, luxury lines such as Regent and Seabourn have been rolling out many of the most stunning (and pricey) suites. But there's also been a super-suite arms race in recent years among the big, mass-market cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line as they cater to an ever-broader range of customers.

RELATED:  Peek inside Royal Caribbean's new 'ultimate family suite'

As you'll see in the photos above, the new crop of mega-suites offer multiple bedrooms, living areas with dining rooms and sprawling balconies. Sweeping views of the ocean are a given. But the allure of such accommodations doesn't end there. In addition to expensive furnishings and designer style, the top suites at sea now almost always come with around-the-clock butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, priority access to the ship's spa and restaurants and other perks.

Living large: The mind-blowing suites on the new Seven Seas Explorer
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' newest ship, Seven Seas Explorer, features some of the most elaborate suite at sea, including the sprawling, 3,875-square-feet Regent Suite.
The Regent Suite is priced at $10,000 per day, making it one of the most expensive accommodations on a cruise. The fare includes a wide range of perks including First or Business class airfare to and from the ship as well as private sedan transfers to and from airports.
Plush stools in the main Regent Suite living room.
Located at the top of the ship, on Deck 14, the Regent Suite offers an expansive living area including a dining room with a table for six.
An elegant golden chandelier sits above the Regent Suite's dining table. The suite comes with a private butler who will serve meals at the table upon request.
Among opulent touches in the Regent Suite is a custom-made, Dakota Jackson-designed Steinway Arabesque grand piano that cost $250,000.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living areas offer views across the bow of the ship.
The Regent Suite living room area features a full bar.
A range of complimentary cocktails line the bar area.
A second seating area is located just in front of the Regent Suite's dining area in a glass-enclosed area called the Vista Garden. It offers 270-degree views of the sea.
The Regent Suite has two large bedroom complexes. Here, the master bedroom.
The master bedroom of the Regent Suite features a king size bed facing floor-to-ceiling windows to the sea.
Large tables with elegant lamps flank the bed in the Regent Suite's master bedroom.
The master bedroom complex in the Regent Suite also has a full living room space.
The living room space in the Regent Suite's master bedroom has a sofa, chair, table and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television.
The Regent Suite's master suite has a giant, walk-in closet. The Regent Suite comes with unlimited complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service.
The master bathroom of the Regent Suite alone is bigger than most cruise ship cabins.
An oversized bathtub lines one wall of the master bathroom.
Upscale amenities fill a nook in the Regent Suite's master bathroom.
The Regent Suite's master bathroom has double sinks.
The Regent Suite bathroom also has a standalone makeup desk.
Upscale Guerlain soaps and shampoos are among the amenities in the Regent Suite master bathroom.
Among the amenities of the Regent Suite is an in-suite spa with two heated ceramic lounge chairs.
The spa amenities in the Regent Suite include a private sauna.
The shower in the master bathroom is an enormous room to itself.
The Regent Suite has a massive, 958-square-foot balcony that wraps around the entire front of the ship.
The Regent Suite balcony offers views in three directions.
One corner of the balcony outside the Regent suite features a hot tub overlooking the sea.
The Regent Suite balcony overlooks the bow of the vessel.
The wraparound Regent Suite balcony has a massive dining table as well as lounge chairs.
A second bedroom complex is located in another wing of the Regent Suite.
Side tables next to the beds in the Regent Suite's second bedroom have three drawers a piece.
Both U.S.- and European-style electrical outlets as well as USB ports are located to the sides of Regent Suite beds.
The second bedroom complex in the Regent Suite includes a large entry room with a desk and seating area.
The sitting area in the second Regent Suite bedroom complex features a plush sofa, chair, table and television.
The Regent Suite's second bedroom comes with its own full bathroom.
The second bathroom in the Regent Suite has a bathtub as well as walk-in shower.
The second bedroom complex has its own large walk-in closet.
Seven Seas Explorer also offers four giant Master Suites that measure from 1,895 to 2,108 square feet.
Like the Regent Suite, the Master Suites have large living room areas with elegant seating.
Master Suites have dining tables with room for five people as well as grand pianos.
Master Suites have large master bedrooms with beds facing floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea.
Master Suites come with a personal butler on call around the clock as well as guaranteed reservations nightly in any restaurant on board.
Master Suite bedrooms have televisions that rise from a cabinet at the end of the bed.
The master bathrooms in Master Suites have vanities with double sinks.
Master bathrooms in Master Suites have large, walk-in showers.
Master bathrooms in Master Suites also have oversized bathtubs.
The master bedroom complexes in Master Suites have walk-in closets.
Master Suites feature massive, wraparound balconies that measure 831 to 994 square feet.
Located at the back of Explorer on Decks 9 and 8, Master Suite balconies offer views over the side and rear of the vessel.
Lounge chairs line the balconies of Master Suites along with a table for outdoor dining.
Master Suites have a second bedroom located in a separate wing.
The second bedroom in Master Suites is part of a complex that also includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom.
The walk-in closet in the second bedroom of a Master Suite.
The bathroom in the second bedroom of a Master Suite.
The sink area of the bathroom that is attached to the second bedroom of a Master Suite.
Also unusually large for a cruise ship are Regent's four Grand Suites, which measure 1,586 to 1,836 square feet.
Grand Suites come with a personal butler who can arrange in-room dining at the suites's dining area.
Grand Suites have private bar areas.
Grand Suites have a single large bedroom with a king size bed.
Grand Suites come with a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and a fresh flowers.
Grand Suites come with a complimentary person fitness session at the ship's Canyon Ranch SpaClub.
Grand Suites feature large bathrooms with bathtubs and separate walk-in showers.
The showers in Grand Suite bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the sea.
Grand Suite bathrooms feature vanities with double sinks.
Grand Suite bathrooms are lined floor to ceiling with Carrara marble.
Like other top suites on Seven Seas Explorer, Grand Suites feature upscale Guerlain toiletries in bathrooms.
Grand Suites have unusually large balconies that measure 732 to 916 square feet.
Two of the Grand Suites are located at the front of the vessel on Deck 12 while the other two are located at the rear on Deck 7.
The two Grand Suite balconies at the front of the vessel have a dining nook in a corner that juts out over the ocean.
Smaller than Grand Suites are Explorer's four Explorer Suites, which measure 1,277 to 1,349 square feet.
Two Explorer Suites, including the one shown here, are locate midship on Deck 10. Two more are at the front of Deck 9.
Explorer Suites have a large living room area that opens up onto balconies that range from 277 to 336 square feet.
Explorer Suites come with a personal butler and a welcome bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne.
The lamps on the bedside tables in Explorer Suites are made with Murano glass.
The master bathroom feature vanities with double sinks.
Explorer suites feature an oversized whirlpool bath.
The shower in an Explorer suite bathroom.
Explorer Suites feature a second bathroom with shower.
Another category of large suites on Seven Seas Explorer are its Seven Seas Suites.
There are 12 Seven Seas Suites on the Explorer spread across Decks 9, 10 and 12.
Seven Seas Suites measure 814 to 918 square feet and have large living rooms in addition to bedrooms.
Like other top suites, Seven Seas Suites come with a personal butler.
Seven Seas Suite bedrooms feature a small desk area near the bed.
Seven Seas Suites have large master bathrooms with separate bathtubs and walk-in showers.
Seven Seas Suites also have a second half bath located just off the living room.
Smaller than Seven Seas Suites are Explorer's Penthouse Suites, which measure 561 to 626 square feet.
Penthouse Suites have a living area with a comfortable sofa facing a in-wall television.
Penthouse Suites have separate bedrooms with king size beds and a desk.
Among upscale touches in Penthouse Suites are side tables with fabric-lined drawers.
Side tables in Penthouse Suite bedrooms are topped with elegant lamps.
Penthouse Suites bathrooms have large vanities with double sinks.
Penthouse Suites have large walk-in showers.
Penthouse Suite bathrooms feature toilets in a separate compartment.
Penthouse Suite balconies measure 111 to 176 square feet.
The most common type of accommodation on the Seven Seas Explorer is the Concierge Suite.
Concierge Suites measure 332 square feet, as do the suites in another category of accommodation, the Superior Suite. The two categories are identical in design but feature different amenities.
Designed with blue and brown tones, Concierge Suites feature a cozy seating area that can be separated from the bed area by curtains.
Across from the seating area in Concierge Suites is a built-in cabinet that hides a miniature refrigerator and glassware. A built-in television swivels so it can be seen from both the room's sofa and bed.
The marble-topped counter on the cabinet offers an illy coffee machine.
The small seating area in Concierge Suites.
Concierge Suites have marble-lined bathroom with vanities featuring double sinks.
Concierge Suite bathrooms have bathtubs as well as separate showers.
Concierge Suites also have walk-in closets.
A desk area in Concierge Suites is covered in luscious dark marble.
The desk area in Concierge Suites is lined with both U.S.- and European-style outlets.
Bedside tables in Concierge Suite feature marble tops and are flanked by outlets for charging cell phones and other devices through the night.
Living large: The swanky suites of the revamped Queen Mary 2
Among the top suites on Queen Mary 2 is the two-deck-high Balmoral Suite.
The top floor of the Balmoral Suite has a private bedroom.
Duplex lounge
Duplex lounge
Duplex bedroom
The lounge area of a Royal Suite on Cunard's revamped Queen Mary 2.
The dining area of a Royal Suite on Cunard's revamped Queen Mary 2.
The bedroom area of a Royal Suite on Cunard's Queen Mary 2.
Penthouse Lounge
The bedroom of a Penthouse suite on Cunard's Queen Mary 2.
The Queens Grill suites on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 now feature a stylish, contemporary design with neutral furnishings and red accents.
Passengers staying in the top suites of Queen Mary 2 dine in the exclusive Queens Grill restaurant.
Passengers staying in Princess Grill suites dine in an exclusive eatery called the Princess Grill.
The Princess Grill dining room is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner for Princess Grill passengers.
A Club Balcony cabin on Cunard's revamped Queen Mary 2.
A balcony cabin on Cunard's Queen Mary 2.
An inside cabin on Cunard's Queen Mary 2.
An inside cabin with a view over the Atrium on Cunard's Queen Mary 2.
The makeover of Cunard's Queen Mary 2 brought the addition of 15 cabins for solo travelers -- a first for the ship.
