United Airlines is adding a new route to Israel.

The carrier will add non-stop service to Tel Aviv from its hub at Washington Dulles, offering three flights a week starting May 22. United will use Boeing 777-200ER for the flights.

The route will give United a third non-stop link to Tel Aviv. The airline already flies to the Israeli city from its hubs at Newark Liberty (two daily flights) and San Francisco (one daily flight).

The only other U.S. carrier serving Israel is Delta, which flies to Tel Aviv from its hub at New York JFK. American had flown to Israel, but it discontinued its Philadelphia-Tel Aviv route in January 2016.

United says it has continuously served Israel since August 1999, when it launched non-stop flights between Newark and Tel Aviv.

TODAY IN THE SKY: United adding Miami-Washington Dulles flights as American drops route

BY THE NUMBERS: The fleet and hubs of United Airlines (story continues below)

The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

“As we begin celebrating 20 years of service in Israel, we want to thank our customers and employees who have helped make United the top U.S. airline serving Israel,” Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network, says in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve Israel with this new service for our customers traveling between the U.S. capital and one of the most advanced science and technology sectors in the world.”

United says its new Washington Dulles-Tel Aviv routes will include connecting options for about 70 U.S. destinations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth Houston, and Miami.

From its hub at Washington Dulles, United says it flies more than 230 daily flights daily to cities in its domestic network and another 30 to international destinations across 24 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

40 COOL AVIATION PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Washington Dulles

July's #avgeek photo gallery

ARCHIVES: United launches San Francisco-Singapore flights

United Airlines launches San Francisco-Singapore nonstops

33 COOL AVIATION PICS: The 'new' Air Italy, retired United 747s + more

June's #avgeek photo gallery

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com