Beauty fans, rejoice!

We've been keeping an eye on all the best Black Friday sales you can get before the shopping weekend, and we now know what's on sale during Ulta Beauty's Black Friday sale, considered one of the most anticipated of the holiday season with deals on makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance.

Ulta’s big sale kicks off at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET) online Thanksgiving Day, and in-stores at 6 p.m. local time on the holiday at most stores.

Ahead of the shopping extravaganza, the retailer posted a sneak peek at the sale at www.ulta.com/blackfriday Sunday. Instead of calling the top deals doorbusters like most retailers, Ulta has dubbed their exclusive offers "beauty busters."

There's also a large collection of small gifts under $10 and $15, which make for perfect stocking stuffers. You can also find sampler gift sets, which offer your giftee—or you—a chance to try products before committing to a full-size purchase.

This sale is an especially great time to earn points with the Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. If you're not already a member, be sure to sign up online or at your closest store before you start shopping.

Here are some of our favorite deals:

Select Tarte, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Smashbox mascara — $10 each (Save $9-$14)

Fragrance Faves For Him/Her — $14.99 (Save $14.41, a $40 value)

NYX Professional Makeup Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar — $29.99 (Save $55, a $110 value)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit — 40% off

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow — 40% off

MORPHE 9-piece Vegan Brush Set — $19.50 (Save $19.50)

Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow — $15 (Save $14)

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo — $11.50 (Save $11.50)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryers — 50% off the round and paddle brush models

Ulta Beauty Collection Lip Glossary — $9.99 (Save $6.01)

CHI for Ulta Beauty 1'' Hairstyling Iron Winter Collection — $79.99 (Save $40)

Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask — $20 (Save $14)

The Body Shop (entire brand) — 40% off

Get a free 9-piece gift when you spend $60 or more online

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

