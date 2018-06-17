OVERLAND PARK, Ks. - This kid is going to need to get his dad a *big* Father's Day present to make up for this.

It's all because they got a *little* too friendly with a glass mosaic sculpture.

The child and his parents had been at a community center in Overland Park, Kansas, when he went to hug the sculpture. It eventually tips over and breaks into pieces.

Now the insurance company wants the family to pay $132,000 for negligence. But the mom claims, the statue was never secured, and this could happen to anyone.

