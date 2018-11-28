Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

WASHINGTON – Two Iranian citizens were charged Wednesday as part of a sophisticated international computer hacking scheme targeting U.S. city governments, hospitals and transportation systems in which victims paid $6 million in ransom for hijacked data.

Operating from inside Iran, Faramarz Shahi Savandi, 34, and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri, 27, allegedly led cyberassaults on more than 200 victims, including the cities of Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey, whose computer systems were locked down as the suspects sought payments for crucial data supporting their operating systems, federal prosecutors claimed.

In addition to the ransom payments, authorities said the attacks caused more than $30 million in losses.

There is no allegation in the court documents that the suspects, who remain fugitives, were acting as agents for the government of Iran, Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said.

According to court documents, the so-called ransomware assaults spanned a 34-month period, beginning nearly three years ago.

The court documents state that Savandi and Mansouri would demand ransoms be paid in the virtual currency Bitcoin in exchange for access to the encrypted data.

"The hackers infiltrated computer systems in 10 states and Canada and then demanded payment," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said. "The criminal activity harmed state agencies, city governments, hospitals and countless victims."

Authorities did not identify the victims who made the ransom payments for the return of the data.

