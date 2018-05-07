When reporter Haley Byrd tweeted a photo of her then-boyfriend's Evan Wilt's first time eating a Kit Kat bar, many on Twitter joked that she should dump him.
On Wednesday she revealed that Wilt proposed using a 3D-printed version of the chocolate treat.
Byrd joked on Twitter that her fiance "still doesn't know how to eat a Kit Kat."
Twitter first roasted Wilt back in May when Byrd shared a photo of him (incorrectly) eating a Kit Kat. He did not, as the jingle instructs, break off a piece of that Kit Kat bar. He took a bite — directly from the middle.
For many Twitter users, this was a deal breaker. Even CNN reporter Jake Tapper weighed in on the candy controversy saying Byrd should "break up with him at once."
Despite the Internet outrage, Byrd insisted that Wilt was a "keeper."
And Wilt, apparently unfazed by the jokes, got down on one knee in front of the Washington Monument and popped the question using a fake candy bar that Kit Kat helped him 3D print.
The candy company also took to Twitter to congratulate the pair on their engagement.
The pair later celebrated their engagement with a giant Kit Kat cake that read "Twitter may have said break up, but we're glad you didn't."
