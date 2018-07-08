In a Thursday, June 14, 2018 file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, in Chicago.

Kiichiro Sato, AP

A tweet purportedly by Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated he is considering taking the company private as it grows in value, but questions immediately surfaced about whether the post came from him.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," the Musk account tweeted at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Tesla shares were up 6 percent to $362.54 at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday.

To be sure, Musk has repeatedly expressed frustration in the past over public trading on the company's stock, including investors who bet that the stock will decline.

But the unexpected post immediately gave investors reason to weigh whether the tweet was authentic or whether, in fact, Musk's account was hacked or he meant to tweet something else.

Tesla representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

The tweet came shortly after a Financial Times report that the investment arm of Saudi Arabia has acquired a substantial stake in the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla, contacted before the Musk tweet, declined to comment on the Saudi Arabia post.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com