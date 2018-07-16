TOPSHOT - Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) offers a ball of the 2018 football World Cup to US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri KADOBNOVYURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_17Q3UM

WASHINGTON – Seeking to quell the furor over his apparent embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Trump said Tuesday he accepts the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russians interfered with the 2016 election – but added that others could have been involved as well.

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place – could be other people also," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"There's a lot of people out there," he said.

Trump spoke before a meeting with Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee that came a day after he faced bipartisan criticism for pro-Putin comments following Monday's summit in Helsinki.

The president said both the U.S. and Russia were to blame for frosty relations and he accepted Putin's denial of Moscow's interference in the 2016 election over the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community.

"I have great confidence in my intelligence people," Trump said Monday in Helsinki with the Russian president at his side, "but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today."

During his walk-back attempt at the White House, Trump said he misspoke during his news conference with Putin, and that he meant to say he saw no reason why it "wouldn't" be Russia that interfered in the election. "In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't,'" Trump told reporters.

He also claimed that Russian activity had "no impact at all" on his Electoral College victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump's critics, meanwhile, showed no signs of backing down.

Lawmakers from both parties discussed possible legislation to counter some of the president's moves, ranging from restricting tariff authority to placing more sanctions on Russia if they interfere with the 2018 congressional elections or the 2020 presidential contest.

“We understand the Russian threat" and "that is the widespread view of every member of both parties," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in threatening more sanctions on Putin's government.

“It really better not happen again,” he added.

At the White House, Trump said his administration is doing "everything in our power" to prevent Russian interference in the 2018 balloting, and "we have a lot of power."

Congressional Democrats mocked what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York described as Trump's attempt to "squirm away" from his Monday comments. "If the president can’t say directly to President Putin that he is wrong and we are right and our intelligence agencies are right, it’s ineffective, and worse, another sign of weakness," Schumer said.

Democrats, and some Republicans, also want to know what Trump and Putin discussed in secret for some two hours on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Tuesday it is ready to implement an international security agreement that Putin and Trump reached, but it did not specify what it was.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who had joked that Putin probably celebrated the Trump meeting with caviar, applauded the bipartisan criticism of the American president.

"As the president taxes Americans with tariffs, he pushes away our allies and further strengthens Putin," tweeted Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. "It is time for Congress to step up and take back our authorities."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump blamed the media for misinterpreting his remarks in Helsinki and defended the Putin news conference by citing the thoughts of a rare supporter who stuck up for him: Sen. Rand Paul.

"Thank you @RandPaul, you really get it!" Trump tweeted, citing a comment by the Kentuckian that "the President has gone through a year and a half of totally partisan investigations - what’s he supposed think?”

Paul was one of the few Republicans to defend the president after he accepted Putin's denials that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, despite the conclusions of U.S. intelligence officials that Russians hacked Democratic officials and pushed phony news to help Trump.

While taking Putin's side, Trump also condemned the ongoing investigation of Russia as a "disaster" driving a wedge between the United States and Russia.

Even supporters of Trump were dismayed by the Putin news conference, which capped off a European trip in which he criticized NATO and described the European Union as a "foe."

Many Republicans noted that Putin has long sought to divide western countries he sees as rivals, and Trump's comments played into that Russian agenda.

When asked, McConnell refused to critique Trump's performance by name. But the Senate Republican leader told reporters on Capitol Hill that he wants to deliver a message from Congress to NATO and the EU: U.S. allies are well aware of the threat from Moscow.

In both houses of Congress, Republicans blasted the Trump-Putin summit and distanced themselves from Trump's assertion in Helsinki that both the U.S. and Moscow were to blame for international friction.

Pushing back against the White House in unusually strong terms, House Speaker Paul Ryan described Putin’s Russia as a “menacing government” and said he had no doubt that the Kremlin attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

“Russia is trying to undermine democracy itself, to de-legitimize democracy, so for some reason they can look good by comparison,” Ryan told reporters.

Trump again defended his meeting with Putin during his comments at the White House, saying he and his Russian counterpart discussed ways to reduce the number of nuclear weapons.

The latest dispute over Trump and Russia comes less than a week after Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted a dozen Russians on charges of election interference.

Mueller's team is also investigating any links between Russian hackers and Trump's presidential campaign, though Trump has denied any sort of collusion.

He repeated that claim in Tuesday's post-Putin comments.

"There was no collusion at all," he said.

