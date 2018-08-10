Trump speaks at police convention florence and rosenstein

WHITE HOUSE

CHICAGO – President Donald Trump, speaking Monday to an audience of law enforcement leaders, suggested Chicago bring back the controversial police practice known as “stop and frisk."

Trump described gun violence in Chicago as a “terrible blight” in an address to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Orlando.

He said he had directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "help straighten out the terrible shooting wave" in the nation's third-largest city. He didn't detail what action Sessions might pursue.

A spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Trump’s comments a transparent attempt to beat up on Chicago to gin up support for Republicans ahead of next month’s elections.

“Even someone as clueless as Donald Trump has to know stop and frisk is simply not the solution to crime,” spokesman Matt McGrath said. “The fact that he's trotting our this tired rhetoric is another sign he's worried about Republicans in the midterms.”

Later in the day, Emanuel himself also decried Trump's comments. Speaking at an event to announce sidewalk repairs in the city, Emanuel said that additional resources from the federal government are “welcomed” but that "the idea of what President Trump’s talking about is not only not welcome, it’s antithetical to what we’re working on."

Trump spoke days after a jury convicted a white Chicago police officer of murder in the 2014 shooting death of a black teen. The shooting, captured on police dashcam video, worsened the already strained relations between the city's African-American community and the police department.

Chicago suffered 762 homicides in 2016 and 650 last year but has seen a significant drop in violence in 2018. The city has recorded 418 homicides through the end of September – more than 100 fewer slayings at the same point in 2016 and 2017.

"I know the law enforcement people in Chicago, and I know how good they are,” Trump said. “They could solve the problem if they were simply allowed to do their job and do their job properly."

Trump told the audience of police chiefs that Chicago officials should "strongly consider stop and frisk."

"It works, and it was meant for problems like Chicago," Trump said.

The street stops and protective pat-downs known as stop and frisk, part of the 1990s-era zero-tolerance approach toward big-city crime, have been controversial in New York and other cities.

Proponents say the practice helps reduce violence. Critics say it can violate the privacy of innocent civilians and tends to discriminate against minorities.

The Chicago Police Department has come under scrutiny for the practice in the past.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois said in 2014 that the department was targeting minorities disproportionately: Black residents make up about a third of the city's population but were subjected to 72 percent of stop-and-frisk searches.

The rights group said Chicago residents were being stopped by police at a rate four times greater than New York City residents.

The ACLU sued the police, and the department agreed in 2015 to start tracking all such searches. Before then, the department reported only on searches that led to arrest or a citation.

Police officers may legally stop, question and frisk someone if they have reasonable suspicion that the person has engaged in criminal activity or is about to.

The ACLU said Chicago police conducted about 250,000 stop and frisks that did not lead to an arrest in 2014.

The 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was one of several deadly confrontations between African-Americans and law enforcement that have touched off a broader national debate about policing in black and Latino communities.

A jury convicted Officer Jason Van Dyke last week of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery – one for each shot he fired at McDonald.

Trump did not refer to Van Dyke directly in his comments to the police chiefs Monday. But he said some politicians on the left are spreading "dangerous anti-police sentiment make life easier for criminals and more dangerous for law-abiding citizens and police."

The president has frequently criticized Chicago’s Democratic political leadership over the violence plaguing the city.

In August, he said Chicago suffered from “bad leadership” after more than 70 people were shot – 12 fatally – over a single weekend.

A month after taking office, Trump said crime in the city was “totally out of control." He threatened to "send in the feds."

Some thought he meant the National Guard. Instead, he added more agents to the Chicago office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and increased the number of U.S. attorneys assigned to the Justice Department's Northern Illinois district.

