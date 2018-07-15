LONDON – President Donald Trump said he will consider asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to extradite the 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking Democratic emails to the United States for prosecution when he meets the Russian president Monday.

But he said he has "low expectations" for his first full, formal summit with Putin in Helsinki.

"I think it's a good thing to meet. I do believe in meetings," he told CBS News. "Nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out."

After a turbulent diplomatic trip to Brussels and London last week to meet with European allies, Trump's relationship with Putin will be scrutinized as much for its domestic political implications as it international significance.

Last week, a grand jury convened by Special Counsel Robert Muller indicted 12 Russian intelligence agents for hacking into the emails of Democratic campaign officials in the 2016 election – and then leaking unflattering emails about Hillary Clinton to the press via a web site set up by the Russians.

In an interview to be broadcast on Face the Nation Sunday, Jeff Glor of CBS News asked Trump if he would ask Putin to send the Russian agents to the United States for prosecution.

"I might. I hadn't thought about it. Certainly I'll be asking about it," Trump said.

But Trump continued to blame President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee for leaving the Democratic email servers vulnerable to hacking. He claimed the Russians also attempted to hack into the Republican National Committee, "but we had much better defenses."

Among the revelations in the 29-page indictment unsealed Friday: That the Russian hacking operation began July 26, 2016 – the very same day Trump publicly encouraged the Kremlin to do so.

"Russia, If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said that day.

Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton, had used a private email server to conduct official business while secretary of State, but deleted many of the emails before investigators could examine how many contained classified information. There's no evidence that server was ever compromised.

Trump spent the weekend playing golf at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland, and will travel to Helsinki Sunday night for the summit.

